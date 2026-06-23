Questerre Energy Corporation: Questerre reports on AGM and Special Meeting voting results

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CALGARY, Alberta, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation ("Questerre" or the "Company") (TSX,OSE:QEC) announced today that, at its annual general and special meeting (the "Common Shareholder Meeting") of holders of Class "A" common Shares ("Common Shares") and its special meeting (the "Preferred Shareholder Meeting") of holders of preferred shares, series 2 ("Series 2 Preferred Shares"), each held on June 23, 2026, all matters presented for approval at each meeting were approved.

Common Shareholder Meeting

At the Common Shareholder Meeting, a vote was held by show of hands which approved an ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors to be elected at the Common Shareholder Meeting at five. In addition, each of the five nominees proposed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 22, 2026 (the "Circular") were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless their office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company. The detailed results of the vote conducted by ballot are set out below:

Nominees Votes For Votes Withheld Michael Binnion 62,038,566 (99.80 %) 123,895 (0.20 %) Hans Jacob Holden 62,038,566 (99.80 %) 123,895 (0.20 %) Dennis Sykora 51,740,005 (83.23 %) 10,422,456 (16.77 %) Jauvonne Kitto 62,033,566 (99.79 %) 128,895 (0.21 %) Bjorn Inge Tonnessen 62,029,566 (99.79 %) 132,895 (0.21 %)

By vote held by show of hands, the ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration, was approved.

By vote held by ballot, each of the ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated options, rights or other entitlements under the Common Stock Option Plan, as set forth in the Circular and the special resolution to amend the Corporation's articles to consolidate the number of issued and outstanding Series 2 Preferred Shares as set forth in the Circular, as amended to reflect a consolidation on the basis of 10 pre-consolidation Series 2 Preferred Shares for each one (1) post-consolidation Series 2 Preferred Shares, was approved. The detailed results of the votes conducted by ballot are set out below:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Approving the unallocated options, rights or other entitlements under the Common Stock Option Plan 60,966,813 (98.08 %) 1,195,648 (1.92 %) Approving to amend the Corporation's articles to consolidate the number of issued and outstanding Series 2 Preferred Shares 62,650,515 (99.29 %) 446,338 (0.71 %)

Preferred Shareholder Meeting

At the Preferred Shareholder Meeting, each of the three nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as members of the Corporation's Oversight Committee hold office until the next meeting of holders of Series 2 Preferred Shares or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote conducted by ballot are set out below:

Nominees Votes For Votes Withheld Michael Binnion 60,537,018 (99.62 %) 230,435 (0.38 %) Julian Hammond 60,634,688 (99.78 %) 132,765 (0.22 %) Hans Jacob Holden 60,634,688 (99.78 %) 132,765 (0.22 %)

By vote held by ballot, the special resolution to amend the Corporation's articles to consolidate the number of issued and outstanding Series 2 Preferred Shares as set forth in the Circular, as amended to reflect a consolidation on the basis of 10 pre-consolidation Series 2 Preferred Shares for each one (1) post-consolidation Series 2 Preferred Shares, was approved. The detailed results of the vote conducted by ballot is set out below:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Approving the unallocated options, rights or other entitlements under the Common Stock Option Plan 62,732,679 (99.45 %) 348,515 (0.55 %)

Articles of Amendment

Articles of Amendment to consolidate the Series 2 Preferred Shares on the basis of 10 pre-consolidation Series 2 Preferred Shares for each one (1) post-consolidation Series 2 Preferred Shares were filed by the Corporation after the meetings.

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company focused on responsibly developing oil and gas resources. The Company holds a significant natural gas discovery in the Quebec Utica shale, widely recognized as one of the most important undeveloped natural gas resources in Eastern Canada. The Company believes society can successfully transition its energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, society can sustain both human progress and the natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the energy industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.



