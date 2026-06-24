Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited: NBPE Announces May Realisations

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Neuberger Private Equity Partners Announces Realisations

St Peter Port, Guernsey, 24 June 2026

Neuberger Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the FTSE 250 listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger, is pleased to announce two realisations from its top six largest positions, agreed in May 2026.

Highlights

Realisation of FDH Aero, a global leader in aerospace and defence logistics

Partial realisation of Osaic, an independent broker dealer, via a continuation vehicle. NBPE invested $15 million in 2019 into Osaic; total exit proceeds from Osaic are $27 million

$25 million of realisation proceeds received in May 2026; total announced realisations of $144 million year to date





NBPE announces the realisation of FDH Aero, a global leader in aerospace and defence logistics. NBPE invested in FDH via a mid-life co-investment in 2024 (~2 year holding period to- date); the transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

NBPE also announces the partial realisation of Osaic, an independent broker dealer, in May 2026 via a continuation vehicle. NBPE invested $15 million in 2019 into Osaic, and the company has since grown to be one of the largest independent broker dealers in the US. As part of the continuation vehicle transaction, NBPE realised approximately 40% of its net asset value of this investment (NAV) as of 30 April 2026, generating $27 million of total sales proceeds. The transaction also included additional capital committed by leading global private investment managers to support Osaic's future growth. NBPE's subsequent remaining NAV is approximately $42 million.

In both transactions, the companies were sold to leading global private investment managers.

Together with other expected realisations and other cash received to-date in June, total pro forma realisations in 2026 would be $144 million.

Peter von Lehe, Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions and Strategy at Neuberger, commented:

"We are pleased to announce these two meaningful liquidity events for NBPE's portfolio - both of which serve as excellent examples of the types of companies that we believe are 'exit ready'. This also demonstrates the strength of NBPE's model: co-investing alongside some of the world's leading private equity firms, sourced through Neuberger's strong network of relationships. While the timing and pace of a sustained rebound remains uncertain, we are pleased with this momentum through the first half of 2026 and think NBPE's portfolio remains well-positioned to benefit as conditions improve. We will balance the pace of new investments aimed at refreshing NBPE's portfolio, against other capital needs including buybacks and dividends."

Additional information on the FDH Aero realisation is available here: https://fdhaero.com/press-release/fdh-aero-enters-partnership-with-bain-capital-and-audax-private-equity/

Additional information on the Osaic realisation is available here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reverence-capital-partners-closes-more-than-2-billion-recapitalization-of-osaic-302759117.html

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations+44 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com

Teneo +44 (0) 20 7260 2700

Tom Murray NBPE@teneo.com

Rob Yates

Jessica Pine

About Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited

Neuberger Private Equity Partners invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the "Investment Manager"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of Neuberger Private Equity Partners. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. Neuberger Private Equity Partners seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger

Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3,000 employees across 26 countries. The firm manages $567 billion of equities, fixed income, private markets, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again this past year, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards.

Data as of March 31, 2026.

Media Contacts:

US: Soogyung Jordan: Soogyung.Jordan@nb.com

EMEA: Fiona Kehily: Fiona.Kehily@nb.com

All Neuberger figures are as of December 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change without notice. The firm data, including employees and assets under management, reflect the collective data of the various affiliated investment advisors who are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The company history/timeline includes the history of all the company's subsidiaries, including predecessor companies and acquisitions.

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