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PR Newswire
24.06.2026 09:24 Uhr
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Starvia Automotive Expands Multi-Brand Petrol and Hybrid Lineup Selected With Gulf Heat in Mind

GUANGZHOU, China, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starvia Automotive, a China-based automotive export service company, today announced an expanded multi-brand lineup of petrol and hybrid vehicles - now spanning around 40 models across leading Chinese brands and selected joint-venture models - for Gulf dealers, importers, and fleet buyers seeking China-sourced passenger vehicles chosen with hot-weather use and daily running in mind.

The lineup prioritizes petrol, HEV, and PHEV models, with EV options supported where local charging access is more established, and covers both new vehicles and inspected used vehicles. Rather than testing vehicles itself, Starvia factors practical buying questions into its sourcing: model availability, trim and VIN confirmation, mileage and condition records for used units, hot-weather suitability, pre-shipment inspection, export documentation, and logistics coordination.

Why Gulf Heat Matters

Gulf buyers often evaluate vehicles under conditions that are harsher than showroom comparisons: high summer temperatures, long commutes, heavy air-conditioning use, dust exposure, and outdoor parking. Summer temperatures in parts of the UAE can approach 50°C, and Saudi Arabia is known for extremely hot, dry summers. Starvia therefore treats hot-weather suitability as a normal procurement consideration rather than an afterthought.

"A buyer does not only ask whether a car looks good on paper," said Jason Yang of Starvia Automotive. "They ask whether the model, trim, and condition make sense after months of heat, daily mileage, and resale pressure. Our role is to turn that question into a clearer sourcing process."

The company recommends that buyers confirm current local specifications, fuel and running-cost assumptions, and destination requirements before ordering. Arabic-language access is available at https://www.starviaauto.com/ar?utm_source=prnews for regional buyers.

About Starvia Automotive

Starvia Automotive is a China-based automotive export service company supporting overseas customers with vehicle sourcing, export coordination, inspection assistance, documentation, logistics, and delivery for petrol, hybrid, electric, and other passenger vehicles made in China.

Media Contact

Company Name: Starvia Automotive
Contact Person: Jason Yang
Email: business@starviaauto.com
Country: China
Website: https://www.starviaauto.com/en?utm_source=prnews

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starvia-automotive-expands-multi-brand-petrol-and-hybrid-lineup-selected-with-gulf-heat-in-mind-302808838.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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