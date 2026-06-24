Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) official list notice 24-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 24/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: SG ISSUER Debt and Notes due 22/08/2035; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each) debt-like XS3085387XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Index Linked Interest and Redemption Securities due 26/06/2034; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1,000.00 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS1996636XXX -- GBP1 each in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999.00) securities Index Linked Interest and Redemption Securities due 26/06/2034; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1,000.00 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS1996636XXX -- GBP1 each in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999.00) securities Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Structured Notes (Reverse) linked a Basket of Indices due 24/06/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each) debt-like XS3267329XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 24/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised XS3328764XXX -- each) derivatives Securities due 24/06/2033; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3328724XXX -- each) derivatives Securities due 24/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3395487XXX -- each) derivatives Securities due 24/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised XS3395487XXX -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Floating Rate Notes due 28/06/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3418741XXX -- securities Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 5.085% Callable Senior Notes due 24/06/2037; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of NOK2,000,000 each) debt-like XS3420474XXX -- securities Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. 3.5302% Notes due 24/12/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 thereafter) debt-like XS3420391XXX -- securities 5.000% Notes due 24/06/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD1,000 each thereafter) debt-like XS3417523XXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 433075 EQS News ID: 2352336 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 24, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)