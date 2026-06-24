DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (JARI) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 9179.1633 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3578504 CODE: JARI ISIN: LU2233156XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2233156XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: JARI Sequence No.: 433107 EQS News ID: 2352568 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 24, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)