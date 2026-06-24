DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 418.2249 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3650906 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602144XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 433120 EQS News ID: 2352594 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)