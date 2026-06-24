DJ Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (L100) Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 19.01 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30917820 CODE: L100 ISIN: LU1650492XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 Sequence No.: 433159 EQS News ID: 2352672 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)