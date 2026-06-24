DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC (IQCT) Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 87.6548 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 912232 CODE: IQCT ISIN: LU2037748XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037748XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCT Sequence No.: 433156 EQS News ID: 2352666 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)