DJ Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIR) Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.078 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63728245 CODE: PRIR ISIN: LU1931975XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIR Sequence No.: 433182 EQS News ID: 2352722 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)