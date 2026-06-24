DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (CRPX) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 156.2779 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7321578 CODE: CRPX ISIN: LU1829219XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX Sequence No.: 433257 EQS News ID: 2352872 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2026 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)