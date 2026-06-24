Sigenergy Showcases Full-Scenario Energy Innovations at Intersolar Europe 2026, Accelerating "AI in All" Strategy

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Intersolar Europe 2026, Sigenergy (06656.HK) unveiled its comprehensive, full-scenario smart solar-storage products and solutions tailored for residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and utility-scale applications. This showcase centrally highlighted the company's system-level innovation capabilities driven by the deep integration of AI and renewable energy technologies. By accelerating its foundational "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy aims to deliver smarter energy management, highly efficient system synergy, and an elevated user experience across all deployment landscapes, establishing a new global benchmark for smart clean energy independence.





1. Residential Solutions: Expanding the Smart Home Energy Ecosystem



At the heart of this expansion is a comprehensive suite of home innovations anchored by the global debut of SigenStor Neo, the next-generation all-in-one ESS, alongside its native companions: the SigenFlux heat pump and the Sigen EVAC G2 smart charger. Together, they form a highly efficient ecosystem engineered to seamlessly generate, store, optimize, and protect home energy.

The core innovations driving this residential expansion include:



SigenStor Neo (The Next-Gen All-in-One Home Storage Benchmark):

Streamlined All-in-One Design: Integrates the inverter, battery, PCS, EMS, and gateway into a single system to eliminate cluttered wiring and save space. It supports up to six vertically stacked battery modules.

Whole-Home Backup Through Any Outage: All critical home loads can be directly powered by the SigenStor Neo for a simple and streamlined setup. It delivers true uninterruptible power with 0ms load-side disruption and 200% peakpower output capacity, ensuring worry-free operation even in off-grid mode.

Smart Port & Backup Port Flexibility: As the industry's first all-in-one system to integrate both a dedicated Smart Port and a Backup Port, SigenStor Neo unlocks limitless connectivity while delivering a smarter, more resilient energy experience. The innovative Smart Port can seamlessly connect third-party inverters, external generators, smart loads such as heat pumps or EV chargers. Meanwhile, the Backup Port ensures a highly flexible, extended power supply to keep whole-home loads running smoothly during unexpected grid blackouts.

Advanced Architecture & Safety: Allows users to mix old and new batteries via a built-in pack optimizer, and ensures maximum security with an 8-layer protection.

Fast, Easy Installation: Lightweight modules with lifting handles, a single side cover for wiring, and optimized terminal layout and installation process which drastically reduce deployment time and on-site labor.

Sigen EVAC G2 for "Home Black Start": Engineered as the native partner to synchronize solar-storage-charging alongside the SigenStor Neo. It features advanced bidirectional charging technology for V2H home backup, that utilizes the electric vehicle as a critical backup power source to fast-track home energy recovery during grid blackouts.



SigenFlux (Smart Heat Pump): An advanced air-to-water heat pump seamlessly integrated with the solar storage system to drive greater household energy savings. Engineered for installation versatility, it offers flexible indoor-outdoor unit pairing and features an industry-first 2-in-1 control panel that unifies temperature display management with multi-unit control, backed by highly reliable Wi-Fi and Sub-1G connectivity.



SigenMate (Battery solution for small and medium-sized home usage):

High Input & Compatibility: Supports up to 4,000W PV input and 8 solar panels via 4 MPPTs, offering seamless plug-and-play compatibility with all microinverters.

Powerful Output & Parallel Backup: Delivers an industry-leading 3,600W dual AC output on-grid, and connects up to three units in parallel to maintain a robust 3,600W backup output during outages.

All-Weather Safety: Features an IP66-rated enclosure and a 6-layer protection suite, ensuring reliable indoor and outdoor operations across changing weather conditions.







2. Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Solutions: Multi-Dimensional Matrix Expansion



Sigenergy has enriched its C&I energy matrix to address diverse commercial demands. The modular SigenStack utilizes a DC-coupled architecture to reduce equipment investment and overall costs, fulfilling modular commercial storage demands and enabling precise energy management. Meanwhile, the new cabinet-style SigenCube delivers a highly integrated solution engineered for more compact installations and optimized thermal management. Building on these solid storage foundations, Sigenergy has expanded its C&I applications to Solar-Storage-Charging scenarios by leveraging the Sigen EVAC G2's powerful 100-unit parallel scaling capability, delivering smarter energy management, footprint efficiency, and unmatched flexibility tailored to heavy industrial demands.

This multi-dimensional matrix expansion is driven by key innovations including:



SigenCube (C&I Cabinet Storage Solution): Serving as the cornerstone of the cabinet-style storage expansion, this solution features an all-in-one compact design that fully integrates the PCS and batteries within a single cabinet. Engineered for high scalability and extreme environmental resilience, the system supports up to 100 units in parallel to effortlessly meet heavy industrial demands. It operates flawlessly across a wide temperature range from -35? to 55?, backed by innovative structural adaptations specifically engineered to conquer harsh sand, dust and high-humidity environments.



C&I Solar-Storage-Charging Solution: Unlocks the C&I Solar-Storage-Charging scenario by leveraging the abilities of Sigen EVAC G2:

100-Unit Parallel Clustering (EMS Inside): Supports the massive scaling of up to 100 charging units running simultaneously in parallel. Featuring a built-in EMS, the solution eliminates the need for an external station controller, delivering substantial CAPEX savings while providing a highly flexible deployment model for corporate fleets, commercial parking lots, and public charging hubs.

MID Inside: Integrates MID-certified metering directly into the system to ensure highly accurate, legally compliant billing and transparent energy data tracking, simplifying commercial charging operations and maximizing economic returns for enterprises.

Smart C&I ESS Compatibility: Fully compatible with Sigenergy's C&I energy storage systems to enable virtual capacity expansion without the risk of grid overload, optimizing local power distribution and eliminating the need for costly grid transformer upgrades.







3. Utility-Scale Frontiers: Opening the New Era of Utility-Scale Storage



Marking its entry into large-scale grid storage, Sigenergy debuts its utility-scale portfolio, integrating the SigenTerra storage system and a 506kW PV Inverter to deliver high efficiency, safety, and intelligent O&M for large-scale power plants. Seamlessly accompanied by the Sigen MVT transformer station for enhanced grid reliability, this solution is engineered to unlock maximum value across the entire project lifecycle.

The core products anchoring this large-scale storage portfolio include:



SigenTerra (Utility Energy Storage): Built for large-scale energy storage applications, SigenTerra focuses on system-level safety, flexible scalability, and highly efficient operations. It coordinates seamlessly with PV inverters, station control systems, and AI dispatching capabilities to transform storage into vital infrastructure that enhances grid friendliness, smooths power output, and optimizes participation in electricity markets.



506kW PV Utility Inverter: Tailored for massive utility bases, this high-power-density inverter significantly lowers LCOE across multiple dimensions. With an ultra-high capacity of 506kW, it reduces the overall equipment count by more than 30% compared to standard 300kW inverters. Furthermore, its 1650V DC input and 1000V AC output design greatly minimize connection points and cable usage, driving down Balance of System (BOS) costs. To counter complex terrains and localized shading, it deploys an 18-MPPT configuration with dual-string tracking per MPPT, boosting energy yield by 1.5% to 2% over traditional solutions in challenging environments. This granular architecture not only maximizes power generation but also serves as a rich data foundation to power AI-driven smart operations, including solar forecasting and automated O&M.

4. Next-Gen Intelligence: The Global Launch of mySigen 4.0



Aligned closely with the "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy officially launched its mySigen 4.0, headlined by the integration of SigenAgent, the energy industry's first all-domain AI agent. Guided by the core philosophy "User directs, AI thinks, Device acts," users simply define a macro objective, such as minimizing electricity bills or securing robust backup power, and mySigen autonomously perceives, reasons, and configures the entire hardware ecosystem to achieve it, bringing a true "autonomous driving" experience to home energy.

The streamlined core capabilities of mySigen 4.0 include:



AI-Driven Autonomy: Executes tasks autonomously based on user goals with clear strategy self-explanations, and Leverages advanced AI to deliver precise device control, personalized strategy customization, swift fault O&M localization, and deep data trend analysis.



System Security: Maintains final execution authority with the user through explicit confirmation of AI-explained strategies, while ensuring robust offline resilience for uninterrupted control during internet outages.



Open Ecosystem: Integrates seamlessly with open automation networks like Shelly and plans future system access through mainstream platforms like WhatsApp to build a highly compatible smart home energy network.

With these breakthrough innovation milestones, Sigenergy continues to drive the global transition toward smart green energy, delivering unprecedented efficiency and ultimate peace of mind across all energy landscapes.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (06656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded into photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage, and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging. Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter, and more efficient energy solutions for households worldwide.

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For more information, please visit: www.sigenergy.com

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