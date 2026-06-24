Award winners recognised at Boomi World Tour London for driving data activation, simplifying complexity, and delivering measurable business impact across the region

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, today announced the EMEA winners of its FY26 Boomi Customer Innovation Awards, at Boomi World Tour London, taking place 23-24 June 2026 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.

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Boomi Announces Its FY26 EMEA Customer Innovation Award Winners

Across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, a new generation of organisations is redefining what it means to be a data-driven business. This year's EMEA Customer Innovation Award winners have done more than implement technology, they have fundamentally changed how their organisations operate, compete, and grow. Working with the Boomi Enterprise Platform, they have turned fragmented data into strategic advantage, replaced manual complexity with intelligent automation, and in many cases laid the groundwork for enterprises built to move faster, decide smarter, and act with confidence.

This year's EMEA Customer Innovation Award winners are:

Weetabix Limited

The White Company

cardfactory

"The organisations recognised haven't waited for transformation to happen to them, they've driven it, and gained competitive advantage. Whether that means activating data that was previously invisible to the business, tearing down the silos that slowed them down, or taking bold steps toward a fully agentic enterprise, each of these winners has made decisions that are delivering measurable results setting the pace for their industries. The Boomi Enterprise Platform exists to make exactly this kind of transformation possible, and seeing our EMEA customers push the boundaries of what it can do is what drives us to keep innovating," said Adrian Trickett, GM, SVP EMEA, Boomi.

Discover success stories from our global customers who use Boomi to accelerate business outcomes.

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About Boomi

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, powers the agentic enterprise by bringing data to life across the business. The Boomi Enterprise Platform is the active data foundation that delivers essential agentic infrastructure to drive agentic transformation. By unifying agent design and governance, API and MCP management, integration and automation, and data management into a single platform, Boomi enables organisations to harness the power of AI with secure, scalable connectivity. Trusted by over 30,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi helps organisations of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:



Elliot Harrison

Boomi Global Communications

elliot.harrison@boomi.com