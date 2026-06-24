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PR Newswire
24.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
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GSMA Launches Global Satellite Regulatory Playbook to Help Policymakers Build Future-Ready Connectivity Frameworks

New guide provides practical recommendations for regulators seeking to create harmonised, technology-neutral satellite frameworks that prioritise societal needs, consumer protection and sustainable investment

LONDON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA today launched its new Satellite Regulatory Playbook, a practical guide designed to help policymakers develop clear, consistent and future-ready policy frameworks for the rapidly evolving satellite connectivity sector.

As Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services expand globally and begin to complement terrestrial mobile and broadband networks, the Playbook provides governments with a structured framework to modernise satellite regulation in ways that support societal needs, protect consumers, and encourage investment in the next generation of communications networks.

Developed in collaboration with Access Partnership, the Playbook focuses on emerging satellite broadband and direct-to-device (D2D) services delivered directly to end users without mobile operator partnerships, where existing regulatory frameworks often leave gaps. Where mobile operators are involved, existing regulations typically provide sufficient safeguards. The playbook offers practical guidance that policymakers can adapt to their national circumstances. It is designed to support technology-neutral regulation while promoting greater consistency in regulatory outcomes across markets.

The GSMA emphasises that resilient and inclusive digital societies require multiple forms of connectivity working together, including mobile, fixed and satellite networks. Regulatory frameworks therefore need to evolve to address all connectivity services consistently, ensuring users receive comparable protections and benefits regardless of how services are delivered.

Michaela Angonius, Head of Policy & Regulation at the GSMA, said: "As satellite connectivity becomes an increasingly important part of the global communications landscape, policymakers have an opportunity to create regulatory frameworks that are fit for the future.

"Connectivity is not a choice between terrestrial and satellite networks. Regulation should be technology-neutral and focused on delivering consistent outcomes for consumers and society, regardless of how services are provided."

The Playbook identifies eight key regulatory pillars that policymakers should consider when developing or modernising frameworks for satellite services:

  • Local establishment rules
  • National security
  • Consumer protection and operational measures
  • Infrastructure and facility requirements
  • End-user terminal deployment
  • Fiscal considerations
  • Emergency services and public safety
  • Enforcement

The guidance is underpinned by GSMA's principles. As satellite services continue to evolve and expand, the GSMA believes that forward-looking and harmonised regulatory approaches will be essential to unlocking the full benefits of next-generation connectivity for consumers, businesses and societies worldwide.

Full Satellite Regulatory Playbook is available from GSMA.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gsma-launches-global-satellite-regulatory-playbook-to-help-policymakers-build-future-ready-connectivity-frameworks-302808461.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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