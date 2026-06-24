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PR Newswire
24.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
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A Tier-1 European CSP selects Mycom's Performance Management application, PrOptima, in a multi-year mobile network deal

LONDON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycom, an Assurance leader offering AI, Data and Automation solutions for some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), announced today that a leading European telecommunications provider has signed a multi-year deal to roll out Mycom's Performance Management SaaS application, PrOptima, across its 4G and 5G network.

The CSP has a combined mobile and fixed network customer base of more than 10 million subscribers. A recent 5G rollout across its network is well underway.

Mycom's PrOptima application is part of its award-winning EAA Service Assurance portfolio, proven across some of the world's largest and most complex Tier-1 CSP networks. PrOptima will provide a unified performance management platform across the CSP's multi-vendor RAN network, including 4G/5G RAN domain monitoring and site-analyzer solutions, offered on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud.

Mycom's Performance Management application, PrOptima, was selected as the best fit to enhance the best-in-class customer experience for 4G and 5G services. PrOptima's end-to-end network performance management is enhanced by Mycom's mobile app, MycomEye, and the AI-powered executive dashboarding application, AIpulse, to drive operational efficiencies across the CSP's mobile services.

"We are delighted to offer PrOptima, our Performance Management application, to enhance operational and business performance across this Tier-1 CSP mobile network," said Charles Bligh, CEO at Mycom. "Their decision to invest in this application will greatly support the evolution and growth of their 4G and 5G networks and drive high levels of automation."

To arrange a discussion with Mycom and learn about its AI, Data and Automation offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom.com.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-tier-1-european-csp-selects-mycoms-performance-management-application-proptima-in-a-multi-year-mobile-network-deal-302808125.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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