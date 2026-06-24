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PR Newswire
24.06.2026 10:24 Uhr
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Envision Showcases Integrated Energy Systems at Intersolar Europe 2026 to Deliver Dispatchable Clean Energy for AI, Industry and Grids

Envision also launched Gen 8 4.X MWh Long-Duration Energy Storage System, purpose-built for renewable-rich grids and firm power supply.

Built on Envision's own cells and SiC string PCS technology, the system delivers 250% overload capability for grid-forming applications to maintain true voltage-source behavior during the large transients assessed in grid impact studies, helping developers compete for commercial grid-forming services.

The system supports 8 to 16 hours of storage duration, delivers up to 91% round-trip efficiency, and is designed for a 25-year operating life. In applicable scenarios, it is designed to improve project internal rate of return by 1%pt to 3%pt through higher system efficiency, compact deployment and long-duration operating value.

Gen 8 enhances state-of-charge accuracy to a level of 2% and operates at noise levels 15 dB(A) below industry norms. Engineered for harsh environments, it performs reliably in temperatures ranging from - 40°C to 50°C and features optional C5H-grade corrosion protection. Its modular architecture reduces footprint by more than 30% compared with typical 5-7 MWh systems, while maintaining a unit weight of under 30 tons to streamline transportation and installation.

Full-Stack Hybrid Solution: Coordinating Wind, Solar and Storage with In-House Inverter Technology

Envision's Hybrid Wind-Solar-Storage Solution provides 24/7 dispatchable clean power for industrial and utility customers across the full project lifecycle, from design and delivery to long-term operation.

At Intersolar Europe 2026, Envision further expanded this solution with the European debut of its PV grid-tied string inverter. With this addition, Envision combines in-house power electronics with a real-time coordination platform to enable integrated solar-storage operation within a single system architecture.

The solution enables millisecond-level coordination from module to plant level, improving system performance, reliability and project economics.

For industrial customers, Envision's source-grid-load-storage approach coordinates on-site renewable generation, storage, grid connection and energy consumption to reduce costs and improve power stability.

Envision also provides full lifecycle services covering forecasting, planning, dispatch and operations, helping customers optimize performance from project development through decades of operation.

For more information, please visit https://www.envision-group.com/

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© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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