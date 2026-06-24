World Business Council for Sustainable Development: London Climate Action Week: New WBCSD research finds businesses say sustainability is key to competitiveness but warn of costly disorderly climate transition without stronger policy

9 in 10 business leaders see sustainability as a source of competitive advantage, with 89% maintaining or increasing investment

Almost 7 in 10 warn of growing risks of a 'disorderly climate transition', with almost half of businesses facing higher climate-related costs last year

8 in 10 call for stronger and more consistent policy now to avoid higher costs of a disorderly transition, with almost 40% willing to absorb higher near-term costs

LONDON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business leaders worldwide view sustainability as a driver of competitiveness and resilience, as concerns grow about the risks of a 'disorderly climate transition', according to a new report from the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) in partnership with the Breakthrough Agenda, the Marrakech Partnership and with the support of Bain & Company and the Climate High-level Champions.

The Business Breakthrough Barometer2026 report, gathering insights from more than 500 senior business leaders, finds that almost 7 in 10 business leaders (68%) now see a disorderly climate transition - defined as an unplanned and poorly coordinated transition- as more likely than a year ago with 40% saying this would significantly disrupt operations. This growing concern is driven by intensifying physical climate impacts, climate policy volatility and reversals, and geopolitical instability, which are driving rising costs and disrupting supply chains.

These pressures are already being felt, almost half (47%) of businesses report facing higher climate-related costs in the past year. In North America, this rises to 94%, compared to 60% in East Asia and the Pacific and 39% in Europe and Central Asia. Despite this, just 15% of leaders believe their companies are fully prepared to manage a disorderly climate transition.

Faced with this reality, an overwhelming 85% of business leaders are calling for strengthened and predictable climate policy without delay as the best route to manage risks and costs. They highlight the need for long-term policy frameworks, clean energy investment, supply-side incentives such as producer subsidies, and use of public procurement to accelerate implementation. Notably, over a third (37%) say they would accept higher near-term costs to reduce their exposure to future risks.

As concerns over a disorderly climate transition grow, business leaders are not retreating - they continue to back sustainability. A striking 92% expect it to be a source of competitive advantage over the next five to ten years, with a vast majority (89%) maintaining or increasing investment. According to the report, businesses are scaling investment in measures such as clean power, electrification, circularity and regenerative agriculture because these are the most cost competitive, secure and resilient options available. Falling technology costs, exposure to fossil fuel price volatility, climate impacts and rising supply chain risks are shifting the economics decisively in their favor.

The report's insights are intended to inform and support government decision-making. Nearly all businesses (96%) now factor climate transition dynamics into their investment decisions, with policy clarity and stability emerging as the most important factor (56%), alongside access to enabling infrastructure and affordable clean energy.

At the same time, the findings highlight the economic risks of insufficient or uncoordinated action. Without strengthened policy and delivery, nearly a quarter (22%) warn that the most significant consequence of a disorderly transition would be inflation and higher prices for consumers.

The message from business leaders is clear: without stronger, predictable, coordinated policy, the risk of a more costly and disorderly climate transition will continue to rise. Businesses are remaining steadfast in their sustainability efforts, not in spite of this risk, but because they see it as essential to managing and avoiding it.

Peter Bakker, President & CEO, WBCSD, said: "The climate transition is underway and is increasingly accelerating as the economic, resilience and supply-chain security benefits of sustainability become ever stronger. But there is a growing cloud on the horizon as climate impacts and policy volatility drive up costs and risks for businesses. The real challenge is whether and when governments will act decisively through policy strengthening, certainty and coordination."

Henning Huenteler, Partner, Bain & Company, said: "This year's Barometer reveals disciplined selectivity in transition investments, not retreat. Capital is available, but investors want a clear roadmap, backed by solid commercial economics and policy support. As the focus on energy security rises, we're seeing cost reductions in low-carbon technologies driving further demand. The next phase of the climate transition depends on replicating those conditions in the harder-to-abate sectors."

Dan Ioschpe, COP30 Climate High-Level Champion added: "Momentum is strong and solutions are available. But we also know that we need to realise them faster. This is why predictable and continuous policies are critical for governments, communities and businesses to move forward with solutions."

Samed Agirbas, COP31 Climate High-Level Champion commented: "The Action Agenda recognises that the climate transition is not only about reducing emissions or making wise economic decisions. It is about improving lives. People want climate action that delivers secure food, safe air, clean water, jobs, and affordable energy. Equally, businesses depend on these factors to grow and compete."

Notes to editors

About the report

The Business Breakthrough Barometer is WBCSD's flagship report, developed in partnership with the Breakthrough Agenda, the Marrakech Partnership and with the support from Bain & Company and the Climate High-level Champions. Drawing on survey responses from more than 500 senior business leaders across 50 economies, on every continent; 70 in-depth executive interviews; and sectoral business convenings spanning all regions of the world - collectively representing more than $2 trillion in combined revenue - The Business Breakthrough Barometer offers a global pulse check for governments and leaders, tracking how businesses at the forefront of the transition are responding to climate-related risks, opportunities and market shifts across sectors and geographies.

About WBCSD

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) is the leading community of around 230 global businesses making sustainability performance a key driver for competitiveness. Established in 1995, WBCSD is a non-profit CEO-led organization that connects business leaders through all sectors and major economies, and creates the tools and frameworks to scale collective impact, drive cross-sector innovation, and shape an ambitious, enabling policy agenda.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company works with leaders worldwide to solve their toughest challenges and deliver enduring results. Since 1973, we've partnered with clients, including private equity and portfolio companies, to build the capabilities they need to stay ahead of change and help them redefine their industries.

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