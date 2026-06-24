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PR Newswire
24.06.2026 10:54 Uhr
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Waystone ETF ICAV - Dividend Declaration

Waystone ETF ICAV - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

Waystone ETF ICAV

(the "ICAV")

WRITTEN RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN LIEU OF A MEETING OF THE DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the Instrument of Incorporation of the ICAV, we the undersigned, being all the directors for the time being entitled to receive notice of and attend meeting of the ICAV, HEREBY RESOLVE in accordance with Article 31 of the Instrument of Incorporation that the following resolutions be passed by way of written resolution:

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

It is the current intention of the Directors to declare dividends in respect of Calamos Autocallable Income UCITS which may be paid out of the net income of the relevant Fund/share class (i.e. income less accrued expenses of the ICAV) (whether in the form of dividends, interest or otherwise) and net realised and unrealised gains (i.e. realised and unrealised gains net of all realised and unrealised losses), subject to certain adjustments and, in accordance with the Central Bank Rules, partially or fully out of the capital of the relevant Fund/share class.

The Board of Directors have determined that the following dividend payment(s) for the distributing share classes of Calamos Autocallable Income UCITS will be as follows:

Share Class

ISIN

Record-Date

Ex-Date

Pay-Date

Dividends per share

USD DIST UCITS ETF

IE000ZDPZXXX

02 July 2026

01 July 2026

09 July 2026

0.12106 USD

Following due and careful consideration, IT WAS RESOLVEDto approve the payment of the aforementioned dividend.

Dated this 25 th day of June 2026

----------------------

Director

Signed for an on behalf of

Waystone ETF ICAV

© 2026 PR Newswire
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