Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

24 June 2026

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

Director Declaration

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, the Company acknowledges that Jo Parfrey, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive director and Audit Committee Chair designate of Herald Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 July 2026.

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Contact information:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 008 4913