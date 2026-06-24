Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24
24 June 2026
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
(the "Company")
LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
Director Declaration
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, the Company acknowledges that Jo Parfrey, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive director and Audit Committee Chair designate of Herald Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 July 2026.
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Contact information:
Mark Pope
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
0203 008 4913
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