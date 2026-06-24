Europe's split grid infrastructure and lack of central planning mean it fails to use its renewables. It is stuck in volatile prices driven by reliance on imported fossil fuels. Treating the system as one network rather than separate national grids would unlock PV, storage and wind, says Christian Kjaer, executive director at Supergrid Europe. For Europe to convert its abundant renewable energy resources into secure, sustainable, and affordable energy for industry and households, policymakers need to break the tie between electricity prices and the high cost of imported gas, and they need to invest ...

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