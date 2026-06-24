How does AlphaESS's long-term experience in Europe shape what it is showing at ees Europe? Yuan: AlphaESS entered Europe early, with Germany as one of our key markets from the beginning. For us, the value of this experience is not only being early, but learning early: how installers work, how customers think about safety and service, and how storage systems perform year after year in real homes. Today, Europe needs storage that is practical, safe and built for long-term value. Customers are moving from standalone products to integrated solutions that can reduce costs, support renewables, respond ...

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