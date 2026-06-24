Slovenia's photovoltaic market is entering a new phase, marked by the introduction of a nationwide energy sharing mechanism, growing adoption of battery storage, and a recovery in the residential segment following two years of slower growth. "The recently launched energy-sharing framework has attracted strong initial interest, with more than 1,000 registrations recorded," Nina Hojnik, General Manager of the Slovenian Photovoltaic Association (ZSFV) told pv magazine. " The energy sharing mechanism will allow electricity producers and consumers to allocate solar generation between different metering ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...