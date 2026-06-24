Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 0,61-CAD-Uranaktie, die den Giganten hinterherjagt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jiahui Health: World's First Solid Tumor CAR-T Approved: Jiahui International Cancer Center Provides Access for Patients Worldwide

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiahui International Cancer Center (JICC) welcomes the approval of Satri-cel (CT041, Kaileimei), the world's first CAR-T cell therapy approved for the treatment of a solid tumor, marking a historic milestone in cancer care and opening new possibilities for patients from around the world.

Approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), Satri-cel is indicated for Claudin18.2-positive, HER2-negative advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma in patients who have failed at least two prior lines of therapy.

As one of China's leading destinations for advanced oncology care, Jiahui International Cancer Center is uniquely positioned to help eligible domestic and international patients access this breakthrough treatment through its multidisciplinary cancer program and dedicated international patient services.

In recent years, JICC has treated CAR-T patients from a diverse range of countries and regions, reflecting growing international interest in innovative cancer therapies available in China. The approval of the world's first solid tumor CAR-T therapy is expected to further accelerate global demand for access to China's rapidly evolving oncology innovations.

"Satri-cel's approval is a landmark achievement for both patients and the global oncology community," said Dr. Linli Xuan, Chief of Medical Oncology at Jiahui International Cancer Center. "For years, the successful application of CAR-T therapy in solid tumors has been one of cancer medicine's most important challenges. This breakthrough not only offers new hope for patients with advanced gastric cancer, but also highlights China's growing role in developing transformative cancer treatments. At Jiahui International Cancer Center, we are committed to helping patients from around the world access these innovations through expert multidisciplinary care, personalized treatment planning and dedicated international support services."

JICC provides comprehensive oncology services spanning medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, precision medicine and advanced cellular therapies. Through specialist consultations, multilingual coordination and streamlined care pathways, the center helps connect patients worldwide with the latest advances in cancer treatment.

Read the full story: https://www.jiahui.com/en/news/214

For international patient enquiries:

Email: internationaloffice@jiahui.com

WhatsApp: +852 4619 1904

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-first-solid-tumor-car-t-approved-jiahui-international-cancer-center-provides-access-for-patients-worldwide-302809065.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.