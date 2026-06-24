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PR Newswire
24.06.2026 11:24 Uhr
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Comviva Recognized as an Established Leader in Juniper Research Digital Wallets Competitor Leaderboard 2025-2030

- Recognition highlights Comviva's strengths in scalable digital financial services, ecosystem interoperability, and financial inclusion-led innovation

NEW DELHI, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, specializing in customer experience management, data monetization, and digital financial services, has been recognized as an "Established Leader" in the Juniper Research Digital Wallets Market 2025-2030 Competitor Leaderboard.

The report recognizes Comviva's strengths in delivering scalable, API-first digital financial services through its flagship platform, mobiquity Pay. According to Juniper Research, the platform enables financial institutions, telecom operators, and enterprises to deliver digital wallet services across payments, transfers, merchant services, bill payments, and ecosystem integrations.

Juniper Research also highlighted mobiquity Pay's cloud-native, modular architecture and support for multiple transaction channels including mobile apps, QR codes, NFC, interoperable payment rails, and assisted channels.

Manish Agrawal, President & COO at Comviva said, "Digital wallets are evolving into intelligent financial engagement platforms that go beyond payments to enable broader financial access, ecosystem participation, and everyday digital experiences. This recognition reflects Comviva's continued focus on helping service providers build scalable, secure, and inclusive digital financial ecosystems globally."

"Comviva's digital wallet capabilities are impressive, combining a broad feature set with the scale and reliability expected of a market-leading platform. Its strong positioning across payments, transfers, bill pay, loyalty and merchant services reflects a mature offering that we at Juniper Research are proud to recognise as an Established Leader in this space," commented Thomas Wilson, Senior Research Analyst, Juniper Research.

The report further noted Comviva's strong presence in emerging markets, where digital wallets are playing a growing role in advancing financial inclusion and expanding access to financial services at scale.

Juniper Research also highlighted mobiquity Pay's modular, cloud-native architecture supporting multiple customer segments and transaction channels, including mobile applications, QR codes, NFC, and interoperable payment rails.

For more information, please contact:
Sundeep Mehta | Comviva
sundeep.mehta@mahindracomviva.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/6012749/Comviva_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comviva-recognized-as-an-established-leader-in-juniper-research-digital-wallets-competitor-leaderboard-20252030-302809088.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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