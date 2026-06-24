TISSIUM secures €60 million to support commercial and clinical activities and platform expansion

€30 million Series D2 financing completed with participation from leading new and existing international investors

Up to €30 million financing facility secured from the European Investment Bank

Paris, France, Cambridge, USA, June 24, 2026 - TISSIUM, a medical technology company pioneering biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, today announced a €60 million financing package combining a completed €30 million Series D2 financing with a €30 million financing facility from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The financing follows a transformational stage for TISSIUM, marked by the FDA marketing authorization of COAPTIUM CONNECT, the Company's first commercial product, its commercial entry into the US market and continued progress across its pipeline of products addressing unmet needs in atraumatic nerve repair, atraumatic hernia repair and cardiovascular applications.

The €30 million Series D2 financing was completed at the end of 2025 with broad participation from leading new and existing international investors, including in the United States. The financing further strengthens TISSIUM's shareholder base and provides capital to support the Company's commercial and clinical activities as well as its pipeline development and platform expansion.

In addition, TISSIUM secured a financing facility of up to €30 million from the European Investment Bank, aligning with the objectives of InvestEU, which aims to support research, innovation and the development of transformative healthcare technologies across Europe. The facility is available in three €10 million tranches linked to commercial, clinical and financing milestones, mixing dilutive and venture debt financing. TISSIUM expects to draw the first €10 million tranche before the end of June 2026.

The combined financing package provides TISSIUM with significant strategic flexibility as it executes on the commercial rollout of COAPTIUM CONNECT in the United States, advances multiple clinical programs across its various surgical applications, and continues extending its proprietary biomorphic polymer platform.

Christophe Bancel, CEO and co-founder, TISSIUM, said: "This financing marks an important milestone in TISSIUM's evolution. Following the FDA marketing authorization of COAPTIUM CONNECT, we are now executing on our transition into a commercial-stage MedTech company while continuing to advance a differentiated pipeline built on the same underlying biomorphic polymer platform.

The support of both leading international investors and the European Investment Bank reflects confidence in our technology, our strategy and our ability to bring meaningful innovation to patients. This financing provides the capital and strategic flexibility required to accelerate commercial execution while continuing to invest in the future growth of our platform."

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About TISSIUM

TISSIUM is a clinical and commercial stage MedTech company based in Paris, France, Cambridge, USA, and with a manufacturing site in Roncq, France. The company is pioneering a proprietary platform of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, programmable, elastomeric polymers designed to address critical unmet needs in atraumatic tissue repair and tissue reconstruction.

TISSIUM's diversified pipeline includes one commercial product and six products in development across three core verticals: atraumatic sutureless nerve repair, atraumatic hernia repair, and cardiovascular sealants. Each solution is designed to optimize tissue repair through controlled and consistent procedures with specialized delivery and activation devices to maximize the performance and usability of its products.

Founded in 2013, TISSIUM is built on breakthrough research and intellectual property originating from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital).

For more information, please visit www.TISSIUM.com and follow us on LinkedIn: TISSIUM.

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Contacts

Investor relations

Romain Attard - Chief Financial Officer

rattard@tissium.com

PR

tissium@yourstorypr.com

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