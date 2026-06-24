Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to TIME's 2026 list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies, ranking 19th. Published in collaboration with Statista, the annual list highlights global companies that are embedding sustainability into core business strategy and delivering measurable environmental and social impact.

"We are honored to be recognized by TIME as one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies for the third consecutive year," said Mauro Atalla, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Trane Technologies. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams worldwide and the impact of our strategy as we help customers reduce emissions, lower operating costs and build resilience while advancing our 2030 Sustainability Commitments."

In its recently released 2025 Sustainability Report, Scaling Sustainability, Trane Technologies highlighted the company's continued, measurable progress in emissions reductions, energy efficiency, circularity, workforce development and community impact. Notable sustainability achievements in 2025 include:

Reduced 331 million metric tons of CO2e from customers' carbon footprints since 2019, advancing toward its Gigaton Challenge goal to reduce one billion metric tons of customer emissions by 2030.

Reduced operational greenhouse gas emissions by 59% since 2019, exceeding the pace needed to meet its science-based 2030 target.

Met 84% of global electricity needs with renewable energy sources in 2025.

Improved energy intensity by 38% from its 2019 baseline.

Reduced total global water use by 49% since 2019 and achieved zero waste to landfill at 80% of global sites.

Increased circularity, with 44% recycled content in primary materials used in products in 2025.

Grew revenue from remanufactured products and services to $282 million, up 31% from 2024.

Invested $348 million in R&D and introduced 110 new products and services to help customers decarbonize in 2025.

TIME's recognition adds to Trane Technologies' strong record of external sustainability honors. In 2026, the company was also named to Financial Times' Europe's Climate Leaders list for the sixth consecutive year, CDP's annual 'A List' for climate change for the fourth consecutive year and Corporate Knights' inaugural USA 25 Most Sustainable Corporations list.

To learn more about Trane Technologies' sustainability strategy, priorities and progress, read the company's 2025 Sustainability Report at Trane Technologies Sustainability Reports.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

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