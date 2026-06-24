Sieyuan Electric Launches esGrid 3.0 BESS: More Energy, Greater Stability, Higher Value

More Energy, Smaller Footprint

esGrid 3.0 delivers 6.311 MWh of energy capacity within a standard 20-foot container, achieving an industry-leading energy density of 148 kWh/m³. The compact design enables more energy deployment on less land, helping customers reduce project costs and improve overall project economics.

Greater Stability, Stronger Grid Support

Equipped with advanced grid-forming technology, esGrid 3.0 actively supports voltage and frequency regulation, even under ultra-weak grid conditions. By emulating the behavior of conventional synchronous generators, the system strengthens grid resilience and enables higher renewable energy penetration while maintaining reliable system operation.

Higher Value, Lower Lifecycle Cost

Designed to maximize long-term project returns, esGrid 3.0 achieves up to 90% round-trip efficiency, reduces installation and commissioning time by 30%, and reduces site footprint by 20%. Its cluster-level control architecture and AI-powered diagnostics further enhance reliability, simplify maintenance, and improve system availability.

Global Capability, Proven Delivery

The launch is backed by Sieyuan Electric's global manufacturing and service network. Recognized as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Supplier, Sieyuan Electric operates 50 GWh of annual production capacity and provides localized technical support across key international markets.

"Energy storage is becoming a cornerstone of future power systems," said the Head of Overseas Business at Sieyuan Electric. "With esGrid 3.0, we are helping customers unlock greater project value, strengthen grid resilience, and accelerate the transition toward a cleaner and more sustainable energy future."

About Sieyuan Electric

Sieyuan Electric, a listed company specializing in power technology R&D, equipment manufacturing, and engineering services, is committed to delivering efficient and reliable power system solutions worldwide. In pursuit of its vision of 'Smarter Power, Better Life,' Sieyuan seizes opportunities in the ever-changing energy industry and actively promotes digital transformation across the sector. Its business spans from power transmission and distribution to energy storage, automotive electronics, and power asset management. With premium products and top-notch services, Sieyuan ushers in a new era of sustainable, intelligent, and green electricity.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sieyuan-electric-launches-esgrid-3-0-bess-more-energy-greater-stability-higher-value-302809158.html