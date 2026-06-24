Risen Energy Showcases Full-Scenario Innovations at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, Germany, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to report that Intersolar Europe officially opened its doors yesterday at the Messe München, and Risen Energy has been busy welcoming visitors to Booth A1.370. We brought our comprehensive product matrix for residential, C&I, and utility-scale applications, demonstrating how our "Full-Stack Risen" strategy meets Europe's evolving energy needs.

Residential Energy Management: Minimalist Design Meets AI Intelligence

To address Europe's demand for energy independence in limited spaces, we introduced our Noor Series Stackable All-in-One ESS, Hifz Series Stackable Battery Pack, and Velta Series Hybrid Inverter.

Noor Series: Integrates PV charging, storage, and control. Offering 10-25kWh capacity, it fits perfectly in garages or yards. Its millisecond-level UPS switchover guarantees uninterrupted power.

Integrates PV charging, storage, and control. Offering capacity, it fits perfectly in garages or yards. Its guarantees uninterrupted power. Hifz Series: Features IP65 protection and modular stacking (5-20kWh). With plug-and-play connectors, deploying green energy is as easy as stacking blocks.

Features and modular stacking (5-20kWh). With plug-and-play connectors, deploying green energy is as easy as stacking blocks. Smart Control: Synced with Risen Cloud, the system automates "charge low, discharge high" strategies based on local tariffs, turning every kWh into savings.

C&I Green Partner: High Density & Lifecycle Value

For businesses needing to cut costs and ensure security, our iCon Series C&I Liquid-Cooled ESS offers a compact solution.

Space-Saving: Occupies only 1.6 m² (25% higher utilization).

Occupies only (25% higher utilization). Ultimate Safety: Self-developed 4S system , 9-tier protection , and Pack-level monitoring . Multi-layer fire protection builds a 360° shield.

Self-developed , , and . Multi-layer fire protection builds a 360° shield. Smart O&M:AI diagnostics enable real-time health tracking, minimizing downtime and maximizing returns.

Utility-Scale Benchmark: Terrestrial & Aerospace Excellence

We are closing the loop from generation to storage for utility projects.

Hyper-ion Pro Modules: Delivers 740Wp+ power with 90%±5% bifaciality and -0.24%/°C temperature coefficient. Backed by a 30-year warranty (>90% retention).

Delivers power with and temperature coefficient. Backed by a (>90% retention). Risen Flex Nova (pHJT): Engineered for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) . Using 70µm ultra-thin wafers , it drastically cuts satellite launch weight while offering radiation hardness.

Engineered for . Using , it drastically cuts satellite launch weight while offering radiation hardness. eFlex & eTron 3.0 Pro: Providing 836kWh / 6.26MWh storage. The eTron 3.0 Pro boasts 99.3% SiC PCS efficiency and operates flawlessly in -30°C to 55°C environments.

The era of scale-driven growth is over; the age of value-driven innovation is here. We remain committed to upgrading global energy systems through full-stack technology.

We are live at Booth A1.370 today! Come visit us at the Messe München to unlock the future of energy together.

#RisenEnergy IntersolarEurope SolarStorage ResidentialEnergy CandIStorage UtilityScale SpaceSolar

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