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PR Newswire
24.06.2026 12:36 Uhr
130 Leser
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Risen Energy Showcases Full-Scenario Innovations at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, Germany, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to report that Intersolar Europe officially opened its doors yesterday at the Messe München, and Risen Energy has been busy welcoming visitors to Booth A1.370. We brought our comprehensive product matrix for residential, C&I, and utility-scale applications, demonstrating how our "Full-Stack Risen" strategy meets Europe's evolving energy needs.

Residential Energy Management: Minimalist Design Meets AI Intelligence

To address Europe's demand for energy independence in limited spaces, we introduced our Noor Series Stackable All-in-One ESS, Hifz Series Stackable Battery Pack, and Velta Series Hybrid Inverter.

  • Noor Series: Integrates PV charging, storage, and control. Offering 10-25kWh capacity, it fits perfectly in garages or yards. Its millisecond-level UPS switchover guarantees uninterrupted power.
  • Hifz Series: Features IP65 protection and modular stacking (5-20kWh). With plug-and-play connectors, deploying green energy is as easy as stacking blocks.
  • Smart Control: Synced with Risen Cloud, the system automates "charge low, discharge high" strategies based on local tariffs, turning every kWh into savings.

C&I Green Partner: High Density & Lifecycle Value

For businesses needing to cut costs and ensure security, our iCon Series C&I Liquid-Cooled ESS offers a compact solution.

  • Space-Saving: Occupies only 1.6 m² (25% higher utilization).
  • Ultimate Safety: Self-developed 4S system, 9-tier protection, and Pack-level monitoring. Multi-layer fire protection builds a 360° shield.
  • Smart O&M:AI diagnostics enable real-time health tracking, minimizing downtime and maximizing returns.

Utility-Scale Benchmark: Terrestrial & Aerospace Excellence

We are closing the loop from generation to storage for utility projects.

  • Hyper-ion Pro Modules: Delivers 740Wp+ power with 90%±5% bifaciality and -0.24%/°C temperature coefficient. Backed by a 30-year warranty (>90% retention).
  • Risen Flex Nova (pHJT): Engineered for Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Using 70µm ultra-thin wafers, it drastically cuts satellite launch weight while offering radiation hardness.
  • eFlex & eTron 3.0 Pro: Providing 836kWh / 6.26MWh storage. The eTron 3.0 Pro boasts 99.3% SiC PCS efficiency and operates flawlessly in -30°C to 55°C environments.

The era of scale-driven growth is over; the age of value-driven innovation is here. We remain committed to upgrading global energy systems through full-stack technology.

We are live at Booth A1.370 today! Come visit us at the Messe München to unlock the future of energy together.

#RisenEnergy IntersolarEurope SolarStorage ResidentialEnergy CandIStorage UtilityScale SpaceSolar

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/risen-energy-showcases-full-scenario-innovations-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302809162.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.