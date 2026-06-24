Tata Elxsi and Sky Mark a Major Milestone in AI-led Autonomous Network Transformation with NEURON

BENGALURU, India, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, and Sky, one of Europe's leading media and telecommunications companies, have marked a major milestone in their partnership, accelerating the adoption of AI-led autonomous networks through Tata Elxsi's NEURON platform portfolio.

Under this strategic partnership, Tata Elxsi is working with Sky to modernize network provisioning, cross-domain inventory and operations, improve service agility, and build a scalable foundation for autonomous networks.

Central to this collaboration is Tata Elxsi's NEURON platform portfolio, an AI-led suite of platforms designed to accelerate autonomous network transformation. By bringing together telco cloud lifecycle automation, multi-domain network engineering, service-aware inventory, and observability, NEURON enables communications service providers to streamline operations, improve agility, and advance towards Autonomous Networks.

The NEURON platform portfolio comprises:

Telco Cloud Automation - End-to-end 4G/5G lifecycle management across Day 0 to Day 2 operations

- End-to-end 4G/5G lifecycle management across Day 0 to Day 2 operations Digital Network Engineering (DNE) - Multi-domain automation across metro, CDN, broadband, and ISP networks

- Multi-domain automation across metro, CDN, broadband, and ISP networks Service-Aware Inventory (PlanNet) - Cloud-native, unified visibility across network and service domains

Together, these capabilities enable standardization, intent-driven automation, and orchestration across hybrid and multi-domain environments, accelerating the journey toward autonomous networks.

The deployment of the NEURON platform portfolio has been delivering measurable business outcomes for Sky, including:

Up to 30% improvement in operational efficiency through advanced automation

Enhanced cybersecurity and regulatory compliance by embedding automation across critical processes

Intent-driven automation and modernised network inventory, delivering 60-70% cost efficiencies

Reduction in network change lead times by up to 50%, accelerating service delivery

Reduction in network change failure rates by up to 30%, improving reliability from intent to deployment

Laurent Lavallee, Group Director of Networks, Sky: "NEURON is helping to transform how our networks operate - improving visibility, simplifying processes and accelerating service delivery. In doing so, it enables a more reliable, seamless experience for our customers as we move towards more intelligent, automated network operations."

Rajagopalan Rajappa, CTO, Communication Technologies & Platforms, Tata Elxsi: "Through NEURON, we are enabling Sky to transition toward autonomous operations by combining AI-driven automation with inventory-led network intelligence, delivering measurable efficiency and agility.

Across our engagements with telecom operators in Europe, the Middle East, and other global markets, we see a common set of challenges-legacy network environments, fragmented multi-domain inventory, and increasing cost pressures-driving a shift toward platform-led transformation. Our work with Sky demonstrates how NEURON provides a clear pathway to modernizing operations, automation at scale, improving efficiency, and enabling AI-led autonomous networks."

Tata Elxsi embeds AI across its platforms and services-enabling intelligent automation, predictive operations, and data-driven decision-making across the network lifecycle.

Join our CTO and the Tata Elxsi network technology team at DTW Ignite hosted by TM Forum in Copenhagen from 23-25 June to interact and learn more on how we are helping global operators transform network operations.

Schedule meetings with our industry experts to make the most of the event.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation.

Tata Elxsi is helping customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and application of digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Generative AI, Cloud, IoT, Data Analytics and Virtual Reality.

In telecom, Tata Elxsi helps operators transform network operations and services through AI-driven automation, cloud-native platforms, and advanced engineering solutions. With deep domain expertise, a strong partner ecosystem, and global delivery capabilities, Tata Elxsi enables enterprises to accelerate innovation, improve operational efficiency, and create new business models in an increasingly software-defined and AI-powered world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tataelxsi.com/industries/communications

About Sky

Sky is a leading entertainment and connectivity company, serving customers in the UK, Ireland and Italy. In TV, we offer the best sports coverage, unmissable entertainment and the smartest ways to stream the TV you love. In broadband, we power homes and businesses, with a fast, reliable connection. In mobile, we bring people closer, with fair and flexible plans at unbeatable value. And our range of smart home products keep people close to home, wherever they are.

That's how we do better for customers. And we believe in better for society too. We power the cultural economy in the UK and beyond, contributing billions to UK GDP, supporting thousands of jobs and making award-winning original sport, entertainment and news with the best homegrown talent. We broadcast both our journalism and our coverage of the arts, free to air. We are cutting our emissions and making recyclable, energy-efficient products. We give back, through free internet access for under-served communities and through skills programmes for over 2 million young people and counting.

Sky is owned by Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company.

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