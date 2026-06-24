Specialty Fertilizers Market worth $45.49 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the specialty fertilizers market is estimated at USD 32.29 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 45.49 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2026 to 2031.

Specialty Fertilizers Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 32.29 billion

USD 32.29 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 45.49 billion

USD 45.49 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.1%

Specialty Fertilizers Market Trends & Insights:

The specialty fertilizer market is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing demand for efficient nutrient management systems that enhance crop productivity, improve nutrient use efficiency and support sustainable farming practices. There is a notable shift towards precision farming, fertigation systems, and protected cultivation, making specialty fertilizers-such as water-soluble types, controlled-release fertilizers, and micronutrients-more essential than ever.

By region, the Asia Pacific specialty fertilizers market accounted for the largest share of 44.5% of the market in 2025.

By type, the monoammonium phosphate segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

By technology, the water-soluble fertilizers segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By application, the fertigation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By form, the dry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2026 to 2031.

By crop type, the cereals & grains segment is expected to dominate the market.

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The specialty fertilizers market is experiencing steady growth, largely due to the increasing adoption of advanced crop nutrition products by farmers, agribusinesses, and large-scale commercial growers. These stakeholders are seeking higher yields, improved crop quality, and greater nutrient-use efficiency. Regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are witnessing strong adoption, particularly in the cultivation of cereals, fruits and vegetables, horticultural crops, and other high-value agricultural systems.

Awareness of balanced plant nutrition, recognition of soil nutrient deficiencies, and the advantages of controlled-release fertilizers, water-soluble fertilizers, micronutrients, and fertigation products are driving market expansion. Moreover, the growing use of precision agriculture technologies, modern irrigation systems, greenhouse cultivation, and data-driven nutrient management practices is facilitating more efficient fertilizer application.

Additionally, strong distribution networks, supportive agricultural policies, and ongoing investments in sustainable farming technologies are further promoting the adoption of specialty fertilizers among both commercial and smallholder farming operations worldwide.

By technology, the micronutrients segment holds a significant share of the specialty fertilizers market.

The micronutrients segment holds a significant share of the specialty fertilizers market. Micronutrient deficiencies are increasingly evident in agricultural soils, prompting farmers to enhance crop performance, including yield, overall quality, and nutrient-use efficiency. Essential elements such as zinc, iron, boron, manganese, copper, and molybdenum play crucial roles in plant functions, including photosynthesis, enzyme activity, and nutrient metabolism.

As intensive farming practices continue and repeated cropping depletes soil reserves, many growers are gradually incorporating micronutrient fertilizers into their nutritional routines. The strongest demand for these fertilizers is seen in fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, pulses, and horticultural crops, where nutrient deficiencies can significantly impact productivity and market quality.

There have been advancements in chelated micronutrient formulations, and the use of fertigation and foliar sprays is becoming more popular. Additionally, there is growing awareness of the importance of "balanced fertilization." Government programs focused on soil health are also providing extra support, contributing to the continued growth of the micronutrients segment within the specialty fertilizers market.

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By crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the specialty fertilizers market.

The fruits & vegetables segment accounts for a significant share of the specialty fertilizers market, driven by demand for high-quality produce. As the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables continues to rise, growers are eager to achieve better results from limited cultivation areas. These crops have high nutritional requirements and often respond well to specialty fertilizers, including water-soluble formulations, micronutrient products, controlled-release fertilizers, and fertigation products.

These options allow for more precise nutrient delivery throughout the growing cycle. Many growers are adopting specialty fertilizers not just to increase yields but also to enhance fruit size, color, shelf life, and overall crop quality, all while reducing nutrient losses.

Additionally, the expansion of greenhouse cultivation, protected agriculture, and export-focused horticulture is particularly evident in regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Consumers are increasingly interested in premium-grade produce, and precision farming practices are becoming more common. Therefore, it is likely that the fruits & vegetables segment will grow at an accelerated pace during the forecast period.

By region, Europe holds a significant share of the specialty fertilizers market.

Europe plays a crucial role in the specialty fertilizers market, benefiting from advanced agricultural practices, a strong focus on sustainable farming, and the widespread use of precision nutrient management technologies. Farmers in countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom increasingly rely on water-soluble, controlled release, and micronutrient products to enhance crop productivity while adhering to strict environmental regulations.

The region's commitment to minimizing nutrient losses, improving soil health, and increasing fertilizer-use efficiency has led to the adoption of innovative specialty fertilizer solutions across sectors such as cereals, horticultural crops, fruits, vegetables, and specialty crops. Additionally, robust government support for sustainable agriculture, the growth of greenhouse cultivation, and the production of high-value crops significantly contribute to market expansion.

Ongoing investments in agricultural innovation and precision farming technologies are expected to further solidify Europe's standing in the global specialty fertilizers market.

Top Companies in theSpecialty Fertilizers Market

The key companies operating in the specialty fertilizers market include Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), ICL Group Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), SQM S.A. (Chile), EuroChem Group (Switzerland), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (US), Nufarm Limited (Australia), The Mosaic Company (US), OCI Global (Netherlands), OCP Group (Morocco), Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (China), Coromandel International Limited (India), Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (India), Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited (India), Kugler Company (US), Haifa Group (Israel), COMPO EXPERT GmbH (Germany), Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc. (US), Valagro S.p.A. (Italy), BRANDT, Inc. (US), and AgroLiquid (US).

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Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Water-soluble Fertilizers Market by Type (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic, and Micronutrients), Mode of Application (Foliar and Fertigation), Form, Crop Type (Field Crop, Horticulture Crop, Turf & Ornaments, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031

Controlled-release Fertilizers Market by Type (Slow Release, Coated and Encapsulated, Nitrogen Stabilizers), Function (Temperature-dependent, Water-dependent, Time-release), Product Tier, Mode of Application, End Use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

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