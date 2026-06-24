Tarvis Management Consulting Rebrands as Tryllium Management Consulting

A refreshed name inspired by strength, rarity, and natural beauty

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Tarvis Management Consulting today announced that it has officially changed its name to Tryllium Management Consulting, marking a new chapter for the firm while preserving the same commitment to thoughtful strategy, practical guidance, and trusted client service.

The new name draws inspiration from the trillium, a rare and beautiful wildflower known for its distinctive three-petal bloom. Like the flower, Tryllium Management Consulting represents balance, resilience, and quiet distinction. The spelling "Tryllium" adds a modern, memorable identity while honoring the natural symbolism behind the name.

"This new name reflects who we are and where we are headed," said Karin Barth of Tryllium Management Consulting. "The trillium is not common, and neither is the way we work with clients. We bring clarity, care, and strategic thinking to organizations that need more than generic advice. Tryllium gives us a name that better reflects that approach."

While the company's name has changed, its mission remains the same: helping organizations solve complex problems, improve operations, sharpen strategy, and move forward with confidence. Existing clients can expect the same team, same values, and same dedication to results.

The rebrand also signals a broader refinement of the company's identity as it continues serving businesses, nonprofits, and leadership teams seeking practical consulting support grounded in experience, insight, and collaboration.

"Some flowers stand out because they are loud. The trillium stands out because it is rare, elegant, and unmistakable," added Barth. "That is the spirit behind Tryllium Management Consulting. We want our work to be thoughtful, distinctive, and lasting."

The company will begin using the Tryllium Management Consulting name across its website, communications, client materials, and business platforms effective immediately.

About Tryllium Management Consulting

Tryllium Management Consulting provides strategic consulting services for organizations seeking clear guidance, stronger operations, and better decision-making. Formerly known as Tarvis Management Consulting, the firm works with clients to identify challenges, develop practical plans, and support sustainable growth.

Media Contact

Veronica Green

press@tryllium.com

716-759-4636

Website: www.tryllium.com

SOURCE: Tryllium

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tarvis-management-consulting-rebrands-as-tryllium-management-con-1181216