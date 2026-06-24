Top 25* Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram Continues Strategic Expansion in Texas

45+ Year Conroe Firm Crowl, Cameron & Associates, PLLC Joins CRI

ENTERPRISE, AL / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Top 25* nationally ranked accounting and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) today announced its seventh acquisition since securing private equity backing in late 2024, welcoming Conroe-based Crowl, Cameron & Associates, PLLC into the firm.

The transaction adds 12 professionals to CRI's team and marks the firm's eighth acquisition since securing a strategic investment from Centerbridge Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners in late 2024. CRI now operates 20 offices across 18 cities in Texas.

Founded in 1989, Crowl, Cameron & Associates has served the Montgomery County and Greater Houston business communities for over four decades. The firm specializes in property and sales tax advisory, along with comprehensive accounting, tax, and business advisory services for privately held businesses, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

The Crowl Cameron team will continue to serve clients from their current Conroe location under the CRI brand, ensuring continuity of service and relationships.

"The Greater Houston region and Montgomery County represent strategic growth markets with diverse business communities and strong economies," commented Bill Carr, CRI Chairman. "Crowl Cameron's 45-plus-year legacy and specialized expertise align with our values. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve clients throughout one of Texas's fastest growing regions."

"After four decades of serving the Montgomery County community, joining CRI was the right strategic decision for our clients, team, and future," added Michael Cameron, Managing Partner of Crowl, Cameron & Associates. "We chose to partner with CRI because they share our commitment to personalized service and local relationships. This merger allows us to offer more capabilities while maintaining the hands-on approach our clients expect from us."

Local Leadership, Expanded Resources

Crowl, Cameron & Associates clients will continue working with the same professionals they know and trust, now backed by CRI's expanded technical expertise, industry specializations, and national reach, including access to nine specialized portfolio companies ranging from investment banking to retirement plan administration.

Strategic Growth Across Priority Markets

CRI has now completed seven acquisitions since January 2025, expanding its presence to more than 50 markets nationwide, with a focus on high-growth regions across the South and Southwest. Recent additions include firms in Indiana, Texas (Austin, Lufkin, San Antonio), Mississippi, and Alabama.

To learn more about CRI, please visit criadv.com.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram

CRI is a Top 25* nationally ranked accounting and advisory firm operating in more than 40 markets across the United States. The firm specializes in construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution, offering audit and assurance†, tax, business outsourcing, forensic accounting, IT auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, and advisory services.

CRI operates nine specialized portfolio companies that extend its service capabilities: Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI M&A Advisors (investment banking), CRI Simple Numbers (business consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), Paywerx (payroll management), ProSport Accountants (professional athlete tax services), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trusts and estates).

Media Contacts

Cheryl Hunt, Chief Marketing Officer

629.208.7705

chunt@criadv.com

Betsy McTee, Director of Communication

629.208.7706

bmctee@criadv.com

†This is not a CPA firm.

*Assurance, attest, and audit services provided by Carr, Riggs & Ingram, L.L.C.

"Carr, Riggs & Ingram" and "CRI" are the brand names under which Carr, Riggs & Ingram, L.L.C. ("CRI CPA"), CRI Advisors, LLC ("CRI Advisors" or "Advisors"), and Capin Crouse, LLC ("Capin Crouse CPA"), and CRI Capin Crouse Advisors, LLC ("Capin Crouse Advisors") provide professional services. CRI CPA, Capin Crouse CPA, CRI Advisors, Capin Crouse Advisors, Carr, Riggs & Ingram Capital, LLC, and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. CRI CPA and Capin Crouse CPA are licensed independent certified public accounting ("CPA") firms that separately provide attest services, as well as an additional ancillary services, to their clients. CRI CPA and Capin Crouse CPA are independently owned CPA firms that provide attestation services separately from one another. CRI Advisors and Capin Crouse Advisors provide tax and business consulting services to their clients. CRI Advisors and its subsidiaries, including Capin Crouse Advisors, are not licensed CPA firms and will not provide any attest services. The entities falling under the Carr, Riggs & Ingram, or CRI brand are independently owned and are not responsible or liable for the services and/or products provided, or engaged to be provided, by any other entity under the Carr, Riggs & Ingram, or CRI brand. Our use of the terms "CRI," "we," "our," "us," and terms of similar import denotes the alternative practice structure conducted by CRI CPA, Capin Crouse CPA, Capin Crouse Advisors, and CRI Advisors, as appropriate. SOURCE: CRI

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/top-25-firm-carr-riggs-and-ingram-continues-strategic-expansion-in-t-1181222