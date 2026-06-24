Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Green Panda Capital Corp. (TSXV: GPCC.P) ("GPCC" or the "Company") announces that Richard Zhou has tendered his resignation as the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board").

The Board would like to thank Mr. Zhou for his tireless and invaluable contributions to the Company since June, 2018. As the founder and a significant shareholder of GPCC, Mr. Zhou played an important role in the establishment of the Company and in pursuing various strategic acquisition and business combination opportunities. The Board wishes Mr. Zhou continued success in his future endeavors.

The Board has appointed Paul Carroll, effective immediately, as the new President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Carroll is a leading independent public market executive, serving as Chairman, director and advisor to multiple publicly listed companies, including Golden Rock Global PLC and GS Chain PLC two companies currently listed on the main board of the London Stock Exchange. Mr. Carroll is also a founding member and investor in multiple innovative companies throughout the UK, U.S.A and Canada, spanning various sectors including iGaming, manufacturing, technology, cannabis and more recently, specialist artificial intelligence and quantum computing. He is regarded as a highly experienced serial entrepreneur specializing in sustainable business modelling, growth capital financing and public & private mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Carroll holds senior leadership and advisory positions with several high growth organisations such as InterBlock, a diversified technology company, NE-10 Beverages, a U.S.A facing state of the art liquid manufacturing business, All Verified, one of the world's largest B2B independent music sync, licensing and royalty payment business, and NE-10 Vodka Ltd., a premium vodka company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Green Panda Capital Corp