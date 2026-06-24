As European households move toward higher self-consumption of renewable energy through the use of battery storage, HiTHIUM has strategically expanded to bring industrial-grade storage to the home. Designed for developed markets, the company brings its new ARKVOLT series to European residential energy storage customers at a pivotal time for the continent's energy transition. Safe, efficient, reliable, and flexible energy storage is the missing piece for homeowners turning to solar power as a low-carbon way to power their lives. With its ARKVOLT series, HiTHIUM prides itself in offering the high ...

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