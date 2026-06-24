Developer enhancements include Nebius Echo agent for controlling infrastructure, alongside a smoother day-to-day console experience

New enterprise security and governance controls support sensitive workloads in regulated environments

Nebius opens Nebius Builder Program in early preview and launches Nebius Certifications to give AI cloud professionals validated, verifiable credentials

Nebius today unveiled Nebius AI Cloud 3.6, adding new developer experience, security and governance improvements, as well as enhanced storage capabilities for teams running AI in production on Nebius's full-stack AI cloud platform.

Version 3.6 of Nebius AI Cloud "Aether" introduces Nebius Echo, a first look at Nebius's AI agent for controlling cloud infrastructure using natural language. Built directly into the Nebius AI Cloud web console, Echo can answer questions and execute core operations, with guardrails to prevent unintentional actions. Nebius Echo runs on open-source models hosted on Nebius Token Factory, Nebius's production inference platform.

Echo is a step toward a cloud built for agentic AI, where the platform itself helps evaluate options, and provision and configure resources as workloads demand them. The first-look version released today covers core cloud services, with infrastructure debugging and multi-step infrastructure-as-code deployments among upcoming features on the roadmap.

Aether 3.6 also delivers a broader set of developer experience improvements targeting the time teams lose before the real work begins. This includes one-click access and deeper integration with SkyPilot, with no control plane to maintain; a new step-by-step instance creation workflow; global search across all services and tenants; a unified Notification Center; and more.

Nebius is today also opening the Nebius Builder Program in early preview, offering developers and ML engineers credits across Nebius AI Cloud, Nebius Token Factory, and Nebius Academy, the company's learning and research arm, plus engineer office hours and a builder community.

Members of the Nebius Builder Program additionally get early access to the new Nebius Certifications program developed by Nebius Academy, starting with AI Cloud Ops (Associate), available now. Additional tracks for AI application builders, solutions architects, infrastructure engineers, and business leaders across the Nebius ecosystem will be introduced in the coming weeks.

The new release of Nebius AI Cloud unveiled today also extends the security and governance controls that teams need to run sensitive workloads in regulated environments. A new Key Management Service (KMS) with customer-managed encryption keys (CMEK) and cryptographic erasure puts control of data encryption into customers' hands, while Workload Identity Federation enables credential-free authentication across environment boundaries.

Other enhancements include more granular controls for Soperator, Nebius's managed Slurm-on-Kubernetes service, and Managed Kubernetes, including a new "Bring Your Own Image" (BYOI) feature for hardened or compliance-validated base images. The release also introduces a new Budgets feature, letting FinOps teams set spending targets and threshold-based alerts across projects.

Running AI in production at scale also means addressing one of the first common storage bottlenecks, where performance and cost often decide how far and how fast teams can scale. Nebius AI Cloud 3.6 delivers local SSDs on GPU servers for high-performance caching, removing I/O bottlenecks during training and inference.

A new Intelligent Object Storage Class automatically moves archived data to a lower-cost tier, with no request or egress fees. Using the Enhanced class, Object Storage now shows 30% more read bandwidth for single-threaded client connections. On the shared filesystem, 4K file operations deliver 3x more IOPS, metadata-heavy workloads deliver up to 100x more IOPS, and validated cluster sizes now reach 100 PB.

Nebius AI Cloud Aether 3.6 at a glance

Developer experience

Nebius Echo, an AI agent for natural-language infrastructure control

Managed Service for SkyPilot

Unified Notification Center

Global Search

New instance creation workflow

Updated pricing calculator

Security and governance

KMS with customer-managed encryption keys (CMEK)

Workload Identity Federation

Soperator IAM-based access

Managed Kubernetes API access control

Budgets

Bring Your Own Image (BYOI)

Datadog Log Management integration

Disk snapshots

Storage and other platform improvements

Intelligent Object Storage Class with automatic cost-tier migration

30% read Object Storage bandwidth improvement for single-thread connections

Local SSD disks on GPU servers

3x more IOPS for 4K files operations and up to 100x more IOPS for metadata-heavy workloads for Shared Filesystem

Validated filesystem clusters size up to 100 PB

Kubernetes v1.34 support

Additional resources

Blog post from our Product Management team

Nebius Builder Program

Nebius Certifications

Webinar

About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents, and services worldwide. Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.

For more information please visit nebius.com.

Media kit nebius.com/media-kit.

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