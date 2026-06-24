Blockchain.com Announces Expansion into Brazil, Launching Seamless Institutional Payments Infrastructure

Bringing enterprise-grade stablecoin payment rails and global liquidity access to Latin America's largest economy

The company appoints financial payments veteran Fabrizio Spada to lead the expansion and trading across Latin America

SÃO PAULO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com today announced its institutional expansion of its operations in Brazil with a dedicated cross-border liquidity solution for South America's largest economy. The new infrastructure enables Brazilian businesses to move and settle funds internationally with fewer constraints than traditional banking systems.

The expansion marks a significant milestone in Blockchain.com's global institutional strategy, building on the company's extensive regulatory footprint, licenses and registrations worldwide that support third-party payment capabilities. As more corporations seek transparent, cost-efficient alternatives to legacy cross-border payment networks, Blockchain.com's institutional expansion in Brazil comes at a critical time. With treasury operations becoming increasingly global, stablecoins are emerging as a trusted, programmable tool for moving value across borders.

"We're seeing growing demand from businesses that want the speed and efficiency of digital assets without the complexity traditionally associated with crypto", said Fabrizio Spada, General Manager of Brazil. "Our role is to provide compliant, secure, and scalable infrastructure that allows institutions to move capital globally with confidence."

For corporate entities across Latin America, reliable and affordable access to U.S. dollars has long been an operational bottleneck. Traditional trade banks frequently impose strict capital limits, complex international transaction fees, and lengthy settlement delays. Blockchain.com addresses this by offering institutional clients a faster, lower-cost alternative to traditional international wire transfers.

To deliver this end-to-end U.S. cross-border solution, Blockchain.com is partnering with U.S. banks to support USD settlement and international payment routing. A key part of the platform is its ability to route and settle transfers using stablecoins, including USDC and USDT, automatically selecting the most efficient infrastructure based on each transfer's origin and destination. This helps corporate clients reduce reliance on legacy intermediaries and streamline treasury operations and vendor payments.

The solution is designed for enterprises managing international suppliers, payroll, treasury flows, and cross-border commerce, enabling near real-time settlement while improving visibility and operational efficiency. By combining traditional banking connectivity with stablecoin infrastructure, Blockchain.com provides institutions with direct access to fiat and digital asset ecosystems.

Brazil represents one of the most important markets in Latin America, with a rapidly evolving digital payments landscape, strong institutional participation, and increasing adoption of blockchain-based financial services. Blockchain.com's expansion positions the company to support enterprises across the region as they modernize cross-border payment and treasury operations.

Following the Brazil expansion, Blockchain.com plans to expand its regional corporate footprint across additional Latin American markets, bringing the same cross-border liquidity and settlement capabilities to more enterprises throughout the region.

The expansion builds on Blockchain.com's broader institutional business, which serves hedge funds, market makers, corporations, and high-net-worth clients globally through a suite of brokerage, liquidity, custody, and market infrastructure solutions.

Institutional clients and enterprises seeking information on the cross-border settlement capabilities can learn more by visiting Blockchain.com/institutional.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The global leader in crypto services helping millions across the globe access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 95 million wallets and over 43 million verified users, and has facilitated over $1.1 trillion in crypto transactions.

Media Contact:

Press@blockchain.com

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