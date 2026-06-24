After two consecutive years of contraction, Sweden's solar sector is showing early signs of stabilization, while a healthy pipeline of utility-scale projects is starting to reshape the country's long-term generation mix. Speaking to pv magazine, Ludwig Bydén from Swedish solar association Svensk Solenergi said the market appears to be recovering from a cyclical bottom, with early indicators such as pre-registrations and customer inquiries pointing to a gradual recovery. "We are starting to see renewed activity across segments. It feels like the market has bottomed out and is slowly turning," ...

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