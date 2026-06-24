Marechale Capital Plc - Completion of Acquisitions

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

24 June 2026

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Completion of Acquisitions

Further to shareholder approval at the General Meeting held on 22 June 2026, Marechale Capital plc is pleased to announce that it has formally completed the acquisition of Stanford Capital Partners ("Stanford"), Blubird Global, Inc ("Blubird"), and NJC Capital Management VSA Private Fund Limited ("NJC Fund") and NJC Capital Management Limited ("NJC Manco") (together, "NJC Capital").

The Group is now developing into a fully integrated digital merchant bank, providing corporate finance, capital markets and asset management services underpinned by a technology solutions and distribution platform.

The Company has also published an updated presentation that can be found on its website, https://marechalecapital.com/ .

Patrick Booth-Clibborn, Chief Executive Officer of Marechale Capital:

"This is a momentous occasion for Marechale as we establish one of the first full-service digital banks on the London Stock Exchange. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we combine our teams' access to deal flow across the private and public markets with a proprietary and proven tokenisation platform. Our focus is now on growing the business together and we are progressing discussions with a number of new business prospects. We look forward to updating shareholders on these developments."

Enquiries

Marechale Capital Patrick Booth-Clibborn / Mark Warde-Norbury Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Vigo Consulting (Financial Public Relations) Jeremy Garcia / Joe Quinlan marechale@vigoconsulting.com Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0230

About Marechale Capital plc

Marechale Capital plc is one of the UK's first publicly quoted, fully integrated digital merchant banks.

The Group bridges traditional and digital asset markets, sitting at the centre of a rapidly growing market for tokenised assets. The Group operates across four businesses - Marechale Capital, Stanford Capital Partners, Blubird Global, Inc, and NJC Capital Management Limited- providing services across corporate finance, capital markets, tokenisation and asset management. This comprehensive offering is underpinned by ownership of the Blubird technology platform.

Marechale Capital plc is quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker MAC.

For more information: https://marechalecapital.com/

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions shareholders and prospective shareholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.