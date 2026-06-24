NewtonX Announces the First B2B Synthetic Personas Solution, Giving Enterprise Teams On-Demand Buyer Insights Built on Identity-Verified Professional Data

Businesses Can Now Simulate How Their Specific Buyers Would Respond to Messages, Concepts and Decisions Without Waiting for the Next Study Cycle

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / NewtonX today announced the launch of its Synthetic Personas, the first B2B synthetic solution in the industry. NewtonX's Synthetic Personas are custom-built, AI-powered simulations trained on a combination of the client's own research and NewtonX's proprietary identity-verified professional data. This launch gives enterprise research, marketing, and product teams a way to get segment-level insights in a fraction of the time primary research requires.

B2B research is notoriously harder to source compared to consumer research due to smaller sample sizes, niche markets, and hard-to-reach decision makers. With less data available, predicting accurate behavior becomes more obscure. To achieve the robust and accurate personas that NewtonX delivers with this launch, the team built "B2B buyer persona shells" that are deeply rooted in demographic and behavioral characteristics from over eight years of behavioral, attitudinal, and professional signals collected from confirmed B2B professionals. Those "shells" are then paired with the client's proprietary data, reflecting how specific buyers would actually respond, rather than approximating them.

"Synthetic research is one of the most consequential shifts in B2B market research, and one of the most misunderstood. Not all synthetic methods are equal, and a synthetic panel built on unverified, general-population data will confidently give you wrong answers," said Sascha Eder, CEO and co-founder of NewtonX. "Data quality has always been our priority at NewtonX, and our Synthetic Personas offer B2B enterprise teams the insights they can trust to challenge assumptions and drive data-informed decisions."

Organizations can use Synthetic Personas to simulate specific buyers, test messaging, and stress-test product features. It's an always-on insights tool, complementary to primary research - not a full replacement - built to efficiently close the gaps between the traditional research cycle, and provide enterprises with a competitive advantage.

Unlike static synthetic models, NewtonX Synthetic Personas compound over time. Every research study a client runs feeds back into their personas, making them smarter each cycle. Teams interact through a chat-style interface that returns both qualitative and quantitative outputs, and personas are locked exclusively to the client's organization, never shared across a marketplace.

How Synthetic Personas Work:

Data Quality: Trained on more than eight years of verified behavioral, attitudinal, and professional signals collected from identity-verified B2B professionals. Returns both interview-style (qualitative) and survey-style (quantitative) outputs through a single interface.

Proprietary Personas: Custom-built for each client's specific buyer segments and locked to their organization. Not a shared panel or marketplace model. It's proprietary and exclusive to a customer's company, ensuring the privacy and trust that enterprise buyers need.

Built-In Validation Methodology: Reflection checks and citation tracing are across all outputs, so responses are grounded in source data rather than generated from inference.

Always-On Insights: Designed to handle the questions that come up between studies, before studies, and for questions that can't wait.

Visit www.newtonx.com/research-methods/synthetic-personas to learn more about Synthetic Personas.

About NewtonX

NewtonX is the only B2B research intelligence platform that delivers AI-speed insights with data you can trace. We help businesses make faster, more defensible decisions, built on verified data across 140+ industries, AI-native automation, and end-to-end research expertise. Trusted by Google, TikTok, Salesforce, Stripe, Microsoft, and Coinbase. Research cited by Gartner, Fortune, Forbes, Adweek, and The Wall Street Journal. Visit newtonx.com.

CONTACT:

Michelle Seo

press@newtonx.com

SOURCE: NewtonX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/newtonx-announces-the-first-b2b-synthetic-personas-solution-givi-1181142