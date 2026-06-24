Bank Levies Take 21 Days Before Funds Move - Clear Start Tax Explains the Narrow Window Taxpayers Have to Act

When the IRS Freezes a Bank Account, the Bank is Required to Hold the Funds for 21 Days Before Sending Them - a Narrow Window in Which an Experienced Taxpayer Can Sometimes Secure a Release

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / For most taxpayers, the moment they learn an IRS bank levy has hit is the moment they try to use a debit card or pay a bill and the transaction fails. What many do not realize is that the IRS-frozen funds are not yet gone. Under federal law, the bank must hold the seized funds for 21 days before remitting them to the IRS - a narrow window during which a taxpayer who acts quickly may be able to obtain a release.

"The bank levy is one of the most misunderstood IRS enforcement actions," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "Taxpayers see the frozen balance and assume the money is gone. It isn't. There are 21 days. But almost nobody knows that, so almost nobody uses them."

Unlike a wage levy, which is continuous and attaches to every paycheck until released, a bank levy is a one-time snapshot. It captures whatever funds are in the account on the day the levy is served. Funds deposited the day after are not affected. The 21-day holding period is designed by statute to give taxpayers a chance to claim that the levy was issued in error, that the funds belong to someone else, or that the levy is causing economic hardship. The IRS can release the levy partially or fully if the taxpayer demonstrates the seizure prevents them from meeting basic living expenses.

"What's often possible during those 21 days is not always full reversal," the spokesperson added. "Sometimes it's a hardship release, sometimes it's documenting that exempt funds - like Social Security - were caught in the snapshot. But almost every taxpayer who acts in time gets some result. The ones who wait the 21 days out get nothing."

For taxpayers who discover an IRS bank levy, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Identify the exact date of the levy - the 21-day clock starts the day funds were frozen, not the day the taxpayer noticed

Verify what funds were in the account on that date and whether any qualify as exempt

Document any economic hardship the seizure causes - rent, utilities, basic living expenses

Engage with the IRS or a representative immediately rather than waiting for the funds to transfer

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"Twenty-one days is short, but it isn't zero," the spokesperson said. "The taxpayers who treat the levy as final lose options that were still on the table."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bank-levies-take-21-days-before-funds-move-clear-start-tax-expla-1172927