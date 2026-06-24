ATWEC Technologies, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance, Inc., New Independent Directors Now Reflected on OTC Markets, and Provides Corporate Update

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:ATWT) (the "Company") today announced that it is officially changing its corporate name to Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance, Inc., reflecting the Company's continued growth and strategic direction following its acquisition of Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd., a vertically integrated asphalt, concrete, earthworks, and facility maintenance contractor based in Nisku, Alberta.

The Company also announced that its newly appointed independent directors, Patria White and John Gulliford, CD, are now live and reflected on OTC Markets. As part of the Company's ongoing transition, management intends to file for a ticker symbol change with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") to align the Company's trading symbol with its new corporate identity.

In addition, the Company is preparing its audit in advance of an anticipated uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market, a continued step in the Company's efforts to enhance its reporting standards and market visibility.

Looking ahead, the Company intends to focus on reducing its outstanding share count through a share buyback program, with repurchased shares to be returned to the Company's treasury.

"We're pleased to reach this milestone as we align our corporate identity with our core operating business," said Jeff Eales, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "These steps - from our board additions to our audit preparation and capital structure initiatives - reflect our commitment to building long-term shareholder value."

About Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance, Inc.

Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance, Inc., through its operating subsidiary Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd., is a vertically integrated asphalt, concrete, earthworks, and facility maintenance contractor serving the Edmonton, Alberta metropolitan area and surrounding central Alberta region. The Company's core divisions include Asphalt, Concrete, Earthworks, Land Development, Maintenance, and Milling, allowing it to self-perform the majority of its project scope for municipal, commercial, and institutional clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's anticipated name change, ticker symbol change, audit and uplisting plans, and share buyback program. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to regulatory approval (including FINRA approval of any corporate action), completion of the audit, satisfaction of OTCQB listing requirements, and the Company's ability to execute on a share buyback program. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Joshua Weaver

Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance, Inc.

Email: josh@atwectechnologies.com

Phone: 520-360-5346

SOURCE: ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/atwec-technologies-inc.-announces-corporate-name-change-to-park-aid-asp-1181241