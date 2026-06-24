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ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: Fast Moving Consumer Goods Launches Exclusive FMCG Mastermind for Founders and CEOs Seeking Faster Growth, Better Decisions, and Peer-Powered Accountability

Private advisory-style mastermind brings together consumer product good's founders and executives to solve challenges, share insights, and accelerate growth in today's complex CPG landscape.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Sandro Piancone, CPG entrepreneur, advisor, and founder of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (GGII), today announced the expansion of the FMCG Mastermind, an exclusive peer group designed for founders, CEOs, and senior operators building and scaling consumer packaged goods brands. The mastermind provides a confidential environment where business leaders collaborate on strategic challenges, gain fresh perspectives, and benefit from the collective intelligence of experienced operators.

Meetings take place monthly in beautiful Coronado, California.

Built specifically for leaders in food and beverage, supplements, beauty, household products, and other consumer goods categories, the FMCG Mastermind addresses a growing need for executive-level peer support in an industry facing increasing complexity, margin pressure, rising costs, fragmented distribution channels, and accelerated innovation cycles.

"Great leaders don't think alone," said Sandro Piancone. "The most successful business builders throughout history surrounded themselves with trusted peers who challenged their assumptions, shared insights, and helped them see opportunities they could not see on their own. The FMCG Mastermind brings that same principle to today's consumer brand founders."

Unlike traditional coaching programs, online courses, or consulting engagements, the FMCG Mastermind operates as a curated peer advisory group where members learn directly from one another's experiences and expertise. Participants engage in structured discussions focused on solving real business challenges, improving execution, strengthening accountability, and accelerating decision-making.

The mastermind is part of Fast Moving Consumer Good's broader FMCG Growth Ecosystem, which combines community, mastermind collaboration, and an FMCG incubator to help founders move from concept to market with greater clarity and confidence. The ecosystem was developed to provide practical, execution-focused support rather than theoretical business advice.

Key benefits of the FMCG Mastermind include:

  • Access to a vetted network of FMCG founders and CEOs.

  • Diverse perspectives from leaders across multiple consumer product categories.

  • Increased accountability and stronger execution discipline.

  • Collaborative problem-solving and strategic insights from experienced operators.

  • A confidential environment for discussing growth, operations, sales, distribution, and leadership challenges.

The FMCG Mastermind is intended for growth-oriented founders and CEOs who are actively building and scaling brands and who value collaboration with peers facing similar business challenges. Membership is application-based to ensure a high-caliber group of participants committed to meaningful contribution and professional growth.

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer good's brand including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty products development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator.

To apply for the mastermind....
Mastermind Information: https://www.sandropiancone.com/mastermind
Email: sandro@fmcgstock.com

Media Contact

Sandro Piancone
Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.
Sandro@FMCGstock.com
(619) 975-6556
www.FMCGstock.com

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fast-moving-consumer-goods-launches-exclusive-fmcg-mastermind-fo-1181627

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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