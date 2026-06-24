Chinese perovskite solar specialist Microquanta has unveiled this week a new perovskite silicon tandem solar module for building-integrated PV (BIPV) applications at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany. "We developed the new colored tandem modules as part of a broader push into the BIPV market," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "The product combines the company's four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem technology with customizable colored finishes aimed at façade applications." According to the manufacturer, the tandem architecture helps offset the power losses typically associated ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
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