NTT DATA leveraging Cursor to strengthen its own engineering and delivery model.

Enterprise-grade governance helps modernize and transform delivery with greater trust and control.

NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announced a strategic partnership with Cursor, the leading multi-model AI coding platform. Under this initiative, NTT DATA will use Cursor's advanced AI agents to power the innovation of its global software engineering and delivery models. Cursor will enable NTT DATA to design, build and modernize enterprise systems with greater speed and control, while supporting the governance enterprises require.

The collaboration marks a strategic advancement in NTT DATA's transformation into an AI-native services company, enhancing how the company designs, builds and modernizes mission-critical systems. NTT DATA is operationalizing AI inside its engineering and delivery engine with enterprise-grade controls to enable faster modernization of clients' legacy estates, accelerate cloud and AI transformation initiatives, and drive greater consistency across delivery environments.

Including AI agents directly in the engineering layer helps ensure that application modernization and development efforts remain aligned with enterprise-wide AI strategies. These capabilities enhance NTT DATA's broader full-stack portfolio.

"Enterprise modernization is no longer just about moving systems to the cloud-it is about reimagining how software is built and operated in the age of AI," said Abhijit Dubey, CEO and Chief AI Officer, NTT DATA, Inc. "Through our partnership with Cursor, we will use AI in the core of our engineering and delivery model, enabling us to modernize faster, improve consistency at scale and deliver greater value to clients. By applying these capabilities inside our own business first, we can help organizations adopt AI with greater confidence, governance and measurable impact."

Cursor is the leading multi-model AI coding platform, embedding advanced AI agents directly into developers' environments to write, review, refactor and modernize code with codebase-wide context across leading models. For NTT DATA, this brings AI-native acceleration into the core of its global engineering and delivery model, paired with enterprise-grade governance, including organization-wide privacy mode, Single Sign-On, centralized administration, granular agent controls, and audit-ready policy enforcement so modernization happens faster, with greater consistency, trust and control. For joint clients, NTT DATA's use of Cursor turns into real-world results, guiding enterprises through secure scalable, and responsible AI adoption and accelerating the modernization of legacy code bases and AI transformation while keeping delivery aligned with enterprise-wide AI strategies.

"NTT DATA is putting AI at the core of how engineers modernize complex systems," said Jordan Topoleski, Chief Operating Officer, Cursor. "By pairing Cursor agents with enterprise-grade governance and structured enablement, NTT DATA is proving how AI changes the way software gets built and delivered at global scale, and we are proud to support their teams as they bring it to enterprises worldwide."

NTT DATA is initially deploying Cursor Enterprise to priority engineering teams and will expand deployments as adoption scales globally. The company also plans to establish a Cursor Center of Excellence to help scale these capabilities across global practices and industries.

To learn more about NTT DATA, visit our website.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

Visit us at nttdata.com.

About Cursor

Cursor is the best way to build software with AI. Helping teams solve the hardest problems, Cursor builds an ecosystem of tools to write, review, and maintain code more efficiently and intelligently. Serving the majority of the Fortune 500 and tens of thousands of engineering teams globally, Cursor is accelerating the future of software development with enterprise-grade AI-assisted coding capabilities. Learn more at https://cursor.com/

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Media Contact

NTT DATA, Inc.

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