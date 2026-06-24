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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 14:10 Uhr
130 Leser
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200 Inches Instead of a 75-Inch TV: Dangbei Takes Up to 37 % Off Its 4K Laser Projectors for Prime Day - Right in Time for the Big Football Summer

From 24 to 26 June 2026, Dangbei's flagship projectors - the MP1 Max and DBOX02 - are heavily discounted exclusively on Amazon.de, alongside the portable Freedo for a screen out in the garden. Save up to €710, while Prime Day stocks last

Couple relaxing outdoors on a sofa while a Dangbei DBOX02 4K laser projector beams on a summer evening

BERLIN, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's that summer again, when half of Germany gathers around the same screen come evening. The decisive matches are approaching, gardens are filling up - and the question in the living room is suddenly no longer "Which channel?" but "How big can we get the picture?" Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, answers it for Amazon Prime Day with a clear offer: from 24 to 26 June 2026, its two flagship projectors, the MP1 Max and DBOX02, are better value than ever exclusively on Amazon.de - with up to 37 % off and savings of up to €710.

The timing is more than a seasonal reflex. A 75-inch TV in Germany still costs four figures, hangs on the wall as a fixed black rectangle - and is still too small when the big match is on with friends. A Dangbei laser projector throws a razor-sharp image of up to 200 inches onto any free wall, then disappears again once the evening is over. Not a piece of furniture that dominates the room, but a big screen you switch on only when you need it. A watch party - in your own living room or out on the terrace, with the whole team on the sofa.

Everyday life shows just how useful that is for German living rooms: streaming is spread across a dozen apps, sport jumps from service to service, and an ordinary Friday evening turns into movie night at short notice. A fixed TV stops where the wall stops. A projector is where things only start to get interesting.

Dangbei DBOX02 - 4K ALPD Laser Projector with Google TV and Netflix
The bestseller - bright enough for long June evenings

Dangbei DBOX02 4K ALPD laser projector in black, front three-quarter view with illuminated lens ??

The DBOX02 is Dangbei's best-selling home-cinema projector - and exactly the right device for long, bright June evenings. Its 4K ALPD laser light source delivers up to 2,450 ISO lumens and a sharp image of up to 200 inches, bright enough to follow the match even with the curtains only half-drawn. Google TV and officially licensed Netflix are built in - no extra streaming stick, no cable clutter. After the afternoon kick-off comes the evening film, and the next morning the kids' series, all from the same device.

Prime Day price: €999 (RRP €1,439 - 31 %, a saving of €440)
See it on Amazon.de: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0D25MPKZN

Dangbei MP1 Max - 4K Projector with Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED
The reference model - colours as the director intended

Dangbei MP1 Max 4K Hybrid Tri-Laser and LED projector on integrated stand, side three-quarter view

The MP1 Max is Dangbei's reference model - built for anyone who notices when a colour is even slightly off. Its hybrid light engine of tri-laser and LED produces 3,100 ISO lumens and covers around 110 % of the BT.2020 colour space with a ?E below 1. In practice, that means the green of the pitch and the colour of every kit reach the wall exactly as broadcast. Native 4K resolution, HDR10+ and Blu-ray 3D support round it out, along with Google TV and licensed Netflix. Anyone building a serious home cinema that stays brilliant even in daylight will find here the best Dangbei currently makes.

Prime Day price: €1,189 (RRP €1,899 - 37 %, a saving of €710)
See it on Amazon.de: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0F43KYRJX

For outdoors: Dangbei Freedo - Portable 1080p Projector with Battery

Dangbei Freedo portable 1080p projector on a wooden garden table at night, powered by a portable battery

Not every summer evening happens in the living room. The Freedo brings the big picture to wherever the celebration is: 1080p resolution, 450 ISO lumens and a built-in battery for around 2.5 hours - enough for a full match, including extra time. Its 165° gimbal stand aims the image at a garden wall, a tent roof or the side of the house, with no power outlet needed nearby. Google TV and licensed Netflix are on board here too.

Prime Day price: €339 (RRP €499 - 32 %, a saving of €160)
See it on Amazon.de: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0DQXNWT2B

Prime Day deals at a glance (24-26 June)

ModelRRPPrime Day priceYou saveDiscount
Dangbei MP1 Max€1,899€1,189€71037%
Dangbei DBOX02€1,439€999€44031%
Dangbei Freedo€499€339€16032%

All prices in euros on Amazon.de. Offers valid from 24 to 26 June 2026, while Prime Day stocks last.

Availability

The offers are available exclusively in the Dangbei Store on Amazon.de from 24 to 26 June 2026, while stocks last. Full product details and technical specifications can be found at https://us.dangbei.com/.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium provider of smart entertainment solutions, specialising in home and portable projectors. Trusted by more than 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei pairs advanced projection hardware - including ALPD laser and hybrid tri-laser + LED light engines - with intuitive software to deliver immersive viewing experiences in everyday living rooms and small spaces. The company's projectors were showcased at CES 2026 and have been featured by leading technology publications worldwide.

Media Contact

Dangbei PR Team
Email: pr@dangbei.com
Web: https://us.dangbei.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08af2c22-0009-4ad7-bce1-11cede44b70b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f26c3b0-5e46-462b-8969-2bc6f3627563

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/974285ae-3646-44c5-a770-12969fcfa21e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/869f7a71-90f0-4af4-b2b7-2522141d1f23


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.