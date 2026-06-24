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WKN: 896895 | ISIN: US1152361010 | Ticker-Symbol: BTW
Tradegate
24.06.26 | 09:31
52,88 Euro
-0,38 % -0,20
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 12:36 Uhr
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Brown & Brown, Inc.: Brown & Brown announces Retail segment appointment of Neil Krauter Sr. as executive managing director, growth and specialization

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. ("the Company") today announced the appointment of Neil Krauter Sr. as executive managing director, growth and specialization within the Company's Retail segment. In this newly created leadership role, Krauter will focus on accelerating enterprise growth, advancing specialization, recruiting top production talent and expanding strategic relationships across the global insurance and private equity landscape.

Reporting to Steve Hearn, president, Brown & Brown Retail, Krauter will maintain an active role serving strategic customer relationships while partnering with senior leadership to identify new growth opportunities, develop emerging practice capabilities, recruit high-performing producers and teams, and deepen relationships with private equity sponsors, sovereign wealth funds, and other strategic investors across the global insurance marketplace.

Krauter will also continue to provide strategic leadership to Brown & Brown's market-leading Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions capabilities, one of the Company's flagship specialty platforms, serving more than 350 private equity funds through a dedicated team of more than 150 specialists spanning transactional risk, portfolio company integration, employee benefits, financial products, property & casualty, and claims and litigation management services.

"Neil has built an exceptional reputation as one of the industry's most respected advisors in private equity and M&A," said Hearn. "His appointment reflects our continued commitment to investing in elite talent, deepening specialization and building differentiated capabilities that create long-term value for our customers, teammates, and shareholders."

Krauter joined Brown & Brown through the Company's acquisition of Risk Strategies in 2025, where he led its Private Equity practice. Prior to founding Krauter & Company in 2004, which was acquired by Risk Strategies in 2019, Krauter held senior leadership roles at Lloyd's of London, Marsh and Aon, where he led M&A-focused advisory initiatives.

"I am honored to take on this expanded leadership role at Brown & Brown," said Krauter. "What differentiates Brown & Brown is its entrepreneurial culture, commitment to specialization, and long-term approach to building market-leading businesses. I look forward to helping recruit exceptional talent, deepen strategic relationships, expand our capabilities and create new avenues of growth across the enterprise."

Neil Krauter Jr. will continue leading the Company's Private Equity Practice, working alongside the broader leadership team to advance integration, customer service excellence and continued market expansion.

About Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of approximately 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown's current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown's control. It is possible that Brown & Brown's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown's financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

Jenny Goco
Vice President of Public Relations & Communications
(386) 333-6066
jenny.goco@bbrown.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bac85d3c-5c2a-46cb-b234-371cb4729003


- Neil Krauter, Sr._2026

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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