AMPERA UNVEILS "POWER NOW. NUCLEAR NEXT."

Proprietary Integrated Energy Architecture Delivers Immediate Power Solutions While Accelerating the Future of Advanced Nuclear Energy

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPERA today unveiled its "Power Now. Nuclear Next." strategy, introducing its proprietary Integrated Energy Architecture, an intelligent energy platform designed to deliver ultra-high-efficiency power generation solutions today while accelerating the deployment of the company's advanced nuclear technologies.

The strategy enables AMPERA to immediately address growing demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centers, defense, industrial and maritime customers through a scalable platform that supports waste heat recovery, conventional-fueled power generation and future advanced nuclear energy systems.

At the center of the strategy is AMPERA's Integrated Energy Architecture, that is capable of utilizing multiple heat sources through a common ultra-high-efficiency power conversion system. The architecture combines advanced power conversion, digital engineering, artificial intelligence and modular system design into a single scalable platform. This enables customers to deploy power today while creating a seamless pathway to future nuclear integration.

"Power Now. Nuclear Next. is about acceleration," said Brian Matthews, Founder and CEO of AMPERA. "The world cannot wait for the future of energy-it needs more power today. Through our Integrated Energy Architecture, we can immediately deploy highly efficient power generation systems while accelerating the commercialization of advanced nuclear energy.

Every megawatt we deploy, every customer we serve and every system we manufacture helps pull forward the timeline for advanced nuclear energy. Rather than waiting for the future, we are building the bridge to it."

The platform supports three complementary energy solutions:

Waste Heat Recovery - Converts previously wasted thermal energy from industrial facilities, data centers and other large energy users into valuable electricity.





- Converts previously wasted thermal energy from industrial facilities, data centers and other large energy users into valuable electricity. Conventional-Fueled Power Generation - Delivers reliable, dispatchable power using fuels such as natural gas, which provides immediate energy solutions for data centers, defense installations, industrial facilities and maritime applications.





- Delivers reliable, dispatchable power using fuels such as natural gas, which provides immediate energy solutions for data centers, defense installations, industrial facilities and maritime applications. Advanced Nuclear Energy - AMPERA's ultra-safe, factory-built, subcritical microreactor technology, designed to deliver decades of reliable carbon-free power without onsite refueling while achieving exceptional energy density and operational safety.

The Integrated Energy Architecture significantly reduces deployment risk, accelerates customer adoption and creates a clear migration path toward advanced nuclear energy as the technology reaches commercial deployment.

AMPERA's initial systems are expected to provide up to 30 MWe of power, with larger configurations planned as the platform evolves. The company expects to begin customer deployments before the end of 2027.

The platform leverages AMPERA's expertise in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, digital engineering and high-efficiency energy conversion technologies. These capabilities are further enhanced through the company's NeuralTwin initiative, which applies advanced AI to system design, optimization, operations and lifecycle management, creating an increasingly intelligent energy platform that improves over time.

"We are building more than a power plant," Matthews said. "We are building an intelligent energy platform for the 21st century-one capable of meeting today's energy needs while creating the foundation for the future of advanced nuclear energy."

About AMPERA

AMPERA is an advanced energy technology company developing scalable power solutions for data center, defense, industrial and maritime applications. Through its "Power Now. Nuclear Next." strategy, AMPERA combines advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and next-generation energy technologies to deliver reliable, factory-built power systems. Its proprietary Integrated Energy Architecture supports waste heat recovery, conventional-fueled power generation and advanced subcritical nuclear energy, creating a seamless pathway to the future of clean, abundant energy. Learn more at www.amperaglobal.com

Media Contact:

Greg.Brostowicz@amperaglobal.com

(561) 320-1980

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