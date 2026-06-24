Allied Universal Among America's Most Patriotic Companies According to Newsweek

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Allied Universal, one of the world's leading security and facility services provider, has been named one of America's Most Patriotic Companies according to Newsweek. In its recently released workplace study, the news outlet recognizes companies for their dedication to ethical practices and alignment with fundamental American values.

The recognition reflects Allied Universal's long-standing support for military members, veterans, first responders and the communities it services nationwide.

"This honor reflects our core values of service, integrity and teamwork as we work tirelessly to help protect people and places," said Steve Jones, Allied Universal global chairman and CEO. "Every day, our people show up to help protect others and support their communities, often in challenging environments. This recognition exemplifies the character of our workforce and the pride they take in serving our clients."

The Newsweek ranking recognizes the top 500 companies selected from an initial review of over 10,000 U.S.-based firms. More than 20,000 Americans were surveyed in a nonpartisan study evaluating companies on ethical conduct and commitment to U.S. values, with added weight given to responses from military members, veterans and first responders.

To join the Allied Universal team, visit jobs.aus.com.

For Newsweek's full list of most trustworthy companies, visit https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-most-patriotic-companies-2026.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications - North America

Allied Universal Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-among-americas-most-patriotic-companies-accordi-1179314