RAEK Launches AI Agents Built on the Data Businesses Actually Own

RAEK AI brings agents, automation, and business intelligence to the customer data companies own and control, completing the connection between owned data, private infrastructure, and working AI

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / RAEK, the company building the data ownership layer for the AI economy, today announced the launch of RAEK AI agents, intelligent systems that run on the first-party customer data businesses own rather than the generic data everyone else has. The launch activates the intelligence layer of the RAEK ecosystem and marks the moment the company's full stack, owned data, private infrastructure, and applied AI, comes together for customers.

The market is crowded with AI agents, and most of them share the same weakness. They are powerful engines connected to empty tanks. They do not know a company's customers, its history, its traffic, or its signals, because that data is scattered across cloud apps, CRMs, websites, and ad platforms the business does not control. The result is AI that sounds impressive and performs generically.

RAEK AI is built on the opposite foundation. Its agents are connected directly to the owned customer intelligence created by RAEK Data, including the identified visitors, enriched records, and behavioral signals businesses generate every day. That means agents that follow up with website visitors the moment EchoID identifies them, intelligence briefings built from a company's actual customer base, automation that acts on real signals instead of guesses, and answers grounded in data the business owns outright.

"Everyone is selling AI agents right now. Almost nobody is asking the only question that matters, which is what data do they run on," said Cory Crapes, CEO and Co-Founder of RAEK. "An agent without your data is just a chatbot with confidence. RAEK AI agents are different because they are built on the customer intelligence our clients actually own. They know your visitors, your buyers, your signals, and your history, because that data lives in your RAEK foundation, not in someone else's platform. This is the payoff of data ownership. The data finally goes to work."

The Full Ecosystem, Working Together

The launch completes the operating loop of the RAEK ecosystem. RAEK Data gives businesses the ability to collect, enrich, and own their first-party data, turning anonymous traffic into known customer intelligence through EchoID. RAEK Edge gives them the private appliance infrastructure to store, secure, and process that data, with the Vault, Node, and Grid lineup bringing AI infrastructure under the customer's own roof. RAEK AI now turns that owned data and private infrastructure into workflows, agents, automation, and business intelligence.

For businesses with heightened privacy and control requirements, RAEK AI workloads are designed to run on RAEK Edge infrastructure, locally or in a hybrid setup, so sensitive data can power intelligent systems without being surrendered to public cloud AI platforms.

"AI tools are everywhere. Owned intelligence is rare," Crapes added. "The next wave of AI value will be created by companies that own, control, and activate proprietary data. RAEK now delivers that entire loop, from unknown visitor to owned record to working agent, in one ecosystem. Own the data. Run the infrastructure. Power the AI."

Additional agent capabilities, integrations, and industry packages will be announced in the months ahead.

About RAEK

RAEK is building the data ownership layer for the AI economy. RAEK helps businesses collect, store, process, enrich, and activate the first-party data they own, turning unknown traffic and underused customer signals into owned intelligence that powers marketing, automation, analytics, and AI systems. The RAEK ecosystem spans three layers: RAEK Data, RAEK Edge, and RAEK AI. RAEK is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Learn more at raek.ai.

Media Contact:

RAEK

Cory Crapes

(509) 850-0130

info@raekdata.com

SOURCE: RAEK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/raek-launches-ai-agents-built-on-the-data-businesses-actually-own-1180013