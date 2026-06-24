The Czech solar sector is entering a period of structural change shaped by shifting political priorities, evolving subsidy mechanisms, and growing uncertainty around potential EU restrictions on imported components. While residential deployment has been temporarily distorted by funding transitions, commercial and utility-scale pipelines remain active, supported by regulatory reforms under discussion. "The market is currently navigating a fragmented policy environment, with differing approaches between ministries responsible for environmental funding and broader energy strategy, Jan Krcmar, Director ...

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