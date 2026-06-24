Researchers from Jordan have evaluated the performance of a battery energy storage system (BESS) using grid-forming (GFM) control to enhance stability in solar PV plants. Grid-forming controls emulate synchronous generators and provide fast frequency and voltage support during grid outages, large PV fluctuations, load changes, and fault events. "The novelty of this research lies in the comprehensive evaluation of a GFM-BESS integrated with utility-scale solar PV plants under a wide range of operating conditions," corresponding author Lina Alhmoud told pv magazine. "While previous studies have ...

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